Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi issued strong remarks against the arrest of NCP minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, February 23.

When asked about his opinion on Malik's arrest, Alvi came up with questions of his own. "Is ED working independently? This is a 15-16-year-old case, why is ED awake now? Who made the complaints? What is the relation between the BJP and ED?", he said.

Read full story HERE