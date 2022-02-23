Quick links:
Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi issued strong remarks against the arrest of NCP minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, February 23.
When asked about his opinion on Malik's arrest, Alvi came up with questions of his own. "Is ED working independently? This is a 15-16-year-old case, why is ED awake now? Who made the complaints? What is the relation between the BJP and ED?", he said.
Read full story HERE
Maharashtra BJP to hold a state-wide protest tomorrow demanding the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022
Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in a money laundering case.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's call to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is "a desperate attempt". CM Banerjee had dialed Pawar earlier today after the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik under a money laundering case. Taking to Twitter, Malviya said that she called Pawar only to secure support for her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also under ED's scanner.
Mamata Banerjee’s call to Sharad Pawar is not out of principle or solidarity. It is a desperate attempt to secure support at a later date, given her nephew is under ED scanner, not to forget the dark shadow of post poll violence that hangs over her, who as CM, oversaw the pogrom.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 23, 2022
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik, calling the ED's allegations against him 'grave'. Addressing a press conference shortly after Malik's 8-day remand to ED custody, the Maharashtra LoP asserted that the MVA Government was sending a 'wrong message' to the country by backing their Minister.
Read full story HERE
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, while briefing the press, after an emergency party meeting, said that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre to curb Malik's voice.
Read full story HERE
Arrest of #NawabMalik is yet another attempt by the BJP to destabilize the MVA government. The imminent defeat in UP election has sent shockwaves within the BJP. They cannot afford to lose both UP and Maharashtra before 2024. This is clearly a political witch-hunt.— Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) February 23, 2022
The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to 8 days of ED remand till March 3.
As per sources, Congress and Shiv Sena have supported the NCP for not accepting the resignation of Nawab Malik. All three parties have asked Nawab Malik to stay as an MVA Minister. A discussion is also being held on how the Maharashtra government should deal with the central agency.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will speak to the media in Nagpur after the court dictates its verdict on Nawab Malik.
Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold a protest demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government, at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow, following the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik by Enforcement Directorate
#MahaQuake | Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal addresses press conference outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Tune in to watch: https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/XnQxSoeiFa— Republic (@republic) February 23, 2022
"The association of Nawab Malik with D-Company members is clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ed in search and from authorities," the central agency claimed in the remand copy.
ED seeks 14 days custody of Nawab Malik; will the special PMLA court accept the ED plea?
After the action of ED, the discussion on further strategy has started in the meeting held at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. There has been a demand for speedy investigation of the 'corruption of BJP leaders', sources stated.
The meeting has begun at the CM's residence. Sharad Pawar has conveyed to CM that NCP is not willing to accept the resignation of Nawab Malik, sources have revealed. CM to take the final call.
Senior counsel Amit Desai has concluded his arguments. ASG Anil Singh has begun his rejoinder. The court's order on Nawab Malik's custody is expected soon.
Sharad Pawar, HM Dilip Walse-Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal and top Ministers of the MVA Govt have reached Varsha Bungalow.
MVA Ministers begin to arrive at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence for another meeting after the first one held at Sharad Pawar's residence.
"It will be unfair if he goes to jail today," says Malik's counsel, raises an objection to the word “guilty” in the arrest memo.
Congress High command is reportedly in touch with Maharashtra Congress Ministers on the current situation in the aftermath of NCP leader Nawab Malik's arrest.
Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Sunil Kedar to remain present in CM, DYCM, HM and Sharad Pawar’s meeting on Nawab Malik's arrest.
"If Munira has said and has a grievance against Salim Patel, what is the stand of Malik in this case? Nawab Malik himself is a victim," Desai stated, adding that the ED remand is drafted with half-truths.
BJP workers protested and burned an effigy of Nawab Malik in Andheri west over his alleged underworld connections and involvement in terror funding.
"In its remand, ED has stated that there was dealing of property between Haseena Parker and Nawab Malik. On one side, ED says, Haseena sold the property to Nawab Malik. On other hand, it stated that there was dealing between Munira Plumber and Nawab Malik.. Munira sold the property to Nawab Malik," he said.
Desai added, "ED has mentioned many things in their remand, which has no connection with each other.. There is no match in all together allegations mentioned."
Amid Nawab Malik's arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dialled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
"There are no links of Nawab Malik to any of these allegations," said Desai. He also argued that Dawood is known for his offences for so long, however, the FIR was only registered on February 3. "Why you are silent for last 20 years? This is an attempt to defame Nawab Malik," he said.
Senior counsel Amit Desai begins arguments for Nawab Malik. "As per ED’s panchnama, they came around 6 AM and conducted a house search but found nothing. After which they took him to the ED office. The powers of arrest has to be exercised responsibly," said Desai.
The ASG has stated that the manner in which the crime was laundered and the record was enough to fulfil the condition of Section 19 of PMLA. In an arrest made under PMLA, Section 19, no arrest warrant is required. The ED has sought 14 days custody for the NCP leader.
As per sources, Congress leaders are also present at Silver Oak residence in the meeting called by Sharad Pawar. Bala Saheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal at said to be at Pawar’s residence.