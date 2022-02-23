Last Updated:

Nawab Malik Arrested Updates: NCP Leader Remanded To ED Custody Till March 3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. As per sources, the NCP leader will submit his resignation. Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for an emergency meeting at his official residence. Stay tuned for the latest news on Nawab Malik's arrest

Nawab Malik Arrested
pointer
22:56 IST, February 23rd 2022
Congress' Rashid Alvi Questions Nawab Malik's Arrest

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi issued strong remarks against the arrest of NCP minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, February 23. 

When asked about his opinion on Malik's arrest, Alvi came up with questions of his own. "Is ED working independently? This is a 15-16-year-old case, why is ED awake now? Who made the complaints? What is the relation between the BJP and ED?", he said.

Read full story HERE

pointer
22:41 IST, February 23rd 2022
BJP to hold a state-wide protest tomorrow demanding the resignation Malik

 

pointer
22:41 IST, February 23rd 2022
Mamata Banerjee's Call To Sharad Pawar A 'desperate Attempt' To Save Nephew: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's call to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is "a desperate attempt". CM Banerjee had dialed Pawar earlier today after the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik under a money laundering case. Taking to Twitter, Malviya said that she called Pawar only to secure support for her nephew  Abhishek Banerjee, who is also under ED's scanner.

 

pointer
22:39 IST, February 23rd 2022
Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt For Backing Nawab Malik

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik, calling the ED's allegations against him 'grave'. Addressing a press conference shortly after Malik's 8-day remand to ED custody, the Maharashtra LoP asserted that the MVA Government was sending a 'wrong message' to the country by backing their Minister.

Read full story HERE

pointer
22:39 IST, February 23rd 2022
NCP Dubs Nawab Malik's Arrest As 'BJP's Tactics To Topple Govt'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, while briefing the press, after an emergency party meeting, said that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre to curb Malik's voice. 

Read full story HERE

pointer
22:39 IST, February 23rd 2022
Cong's Prithviraj Chavan Links Nawab Malik's Arrest To 2024 Polls

 

pointer
20:55 IST, February 23rd 2022
Nawab Malik sent to 8 days of ED remand till March 3

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to 8 days of ED remand till March 3. 

pointer
20:45 IST, February 23rd 2022
Congress, Shiv Sena support NCP for not accepting Malik's resignation: Sources

As per sources, Congress and Shiv Sena have supported the NCP for not accepting the resignation of Nawab Malik. All three parties have asked Nawab Malik to stay as an MVA Minister. A discussion is also being held on how the Maharashtra government should deal with the central agency. 

pointer
20:45 IST, February 23rd 2022
Devendra Fadnavis to address press conference soon

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will speak to the media in Nagpur after the court dictates its verdict on Nawab Malik.

pointer
20:22 IST, February 23rd 2022
MVA Ministers to protest against Centre & ED tomorrow

Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold a protest demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government, at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow, following the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik by Enforcement Directorate

pointer
20:05 IST, February 23rd 2022
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal addresses press conference

 

pointer
20:01 IST, February 23rd 2022
Nawab Malik aided the D-Company financially: ED claims in remand copy

"The association of Nawab Malik with D-Company members is clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ed in search and from authorities," the central agency claimed in the remand copy.

 

pointer
19:58 IST, February 23rd 2022
Standby for court order on Nawab Malik

ED seeks 14 days custody of Nawab Malik; will the special PMLA court accept the ED plea?

 

pointer
19:50 IST, February 23rd 2022
Inside details of meeting called at Thackeray residence

After the action of ED, the discussion on further strategy has started in the meeting held at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. There has been a demand for speedy investigation of the 'corruption of BJP leaders', sources stated. 

pointer
19:34 IST, February 23rd 2022
Meeting begins at CM Udhhav Thackeray's residence

The meeting has begun at the CM's residence. Sharad Pawar has conveyed to CM that NCP is not willing to accept the resignation of Nawab Malik, sources have revealed. CM to take the final call. 

pointer
19:30 IST, February 23rd 2022
Court to pronounce order on Nawab Malik's custody soon

Senior counsel Amit Desai has concluded his arguments. ASG Anil Singh has begun his rejoinder. The court's order on Nawab Malik's custody is expected soon. 

pointer
19:25 IST, February 23rd 2022
Top Ministers of MVA Govt reach Maha CM's residence

Sharad Pawar, HM Dilip Walse-Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal and top Ministers of the MVA Govt have reached Varsha Bungalow.

pointer
19:14 IST, February 23rd 2022
Sharad Pawar en route to Maharashtra CM's residence

MVA Ministers begin to arrive at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence for another meeting after the first one held at Sharad Pawar's residence.  

 

pointer
19:09 IST, February 23rd 2022
'It will be unfair if Nawab Malik goes to jail': Desai

"It will be unfair if he goes to jail today," says Malik's counsel, raises an objection to the word “guilty” in the arrest memo. 

pointer
19:00 IST, February 23rd 2022
Congress high command gets in touch with state ministers over Malik's arrest

Congress High command is reportedly in touch with Maharashtra Congress Ministers on the current situation in the aftermath of NCP leader Nawab Malik's arrest.

pointer
18:51 IST, February 23rd 2022
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray soon

Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Sunil Kedar to remain present in CM, DYCM, HM and Sharad Pawar’s meeting on Nawab Malik's arrest. 

pointer
18:40 IST, February 23rd 2022
NCP workers protest outside Mumbai Sessions Court

 

pointer
18:35 IST, February 23rd 2022
Nawab Malik is a victim in the case: Amit Desai

"If Munira has said and has a grievance against Salim Patel, what is the stand of Malik in this case? Nawab Malik himself is a victim," Desai stated, adding that the ED remand is drafted with half-truths.

pointer
18:23 IST, February 23rd 2022
BJP workers burn effigy of Nawab Malik in Andheri

BJP workers protested and burned an effigy of Nawab Malik in Andheri west over his alleged underworld connections and involvement in terror funding. 

 

pointer
18:20 IST, February 23rd 2022
'No match in allegations mentioned', claims Desai

"In its remand, ED has stated that there was dealing of property between Haseena Parker and Nawab Malik. On one side, ED says, Haseena sold the property to Nawab Malik. On other hand, it stated that there was dealing between Munira Plumber and Nawab Malik.. Munira sold the property to Nawab Malik," he said.

Desai added, "ED has mentioned many things in their remand, which has no connection with each other.. There is no match in all together allegations mentioned."

pointer
18:11 IST, February 23rd 2022
Mamata Banerjee dials Sharad Pawar

Amid Nawab Malik's arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dialled NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. 

pointer
18:06 IST, February 23rd 2022
Amit Desai claims ED has 'no proof' against Nawab Malik

"There are no links of Nawab Malik to any of these allegations," said Desai. He also argued that Dawood is known for his offences for so long, however, the FIR was only registered on February 3. "Why you are silent for last 20 years? This is an attempt to defame Nawab Malik," he said.

pointer
17:55 IST, February 23rd 2022
ED concludes arguments, Sr Counsel Amit Desai opens arguments for Malik

Senior counsel Amit Desai begins arguments for Nawab Malik. "As per ED’s panchnama, they came around 6 AM and conducted a house search but found nothing. After which they took him to the ED office. The powers of arrest has to be exercised responsibly," said Desai.

pointer
17:47 IST, February 23rd 2022
ED seeks 14 day custody of Nawab Malik

The ASG has stated that the manner in which the crime was laundered and the record was enough to fulfil the condition of Section 19 of PMLA. In an arrest made under PMLA, Section 19, no arrest warrant is required. The ED has sought 14 days custody for the NCP leader.

pointer
17:43 IST, February 23rd 2022
Congress leaders attend meeting at Pawar's residence

As per sources, Congress leaders are also present at Silver Oak residence in the meeting called by Sharad Pawar. Bala Saheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal at said to be at Pawar’s residence.

