Nawab Malik Asserts That Shiv Sena Is Not A Religion-based Party

The spokesperson of NCP, Nawab Malik while speaking the media, on Tuesday evening, said that Shiv Sena was never a religion-based party. However, he added that being in an alliance with BJP “spoiled” it. He also asserted that the party was initially formed to serve and fight for the rights of the people of Maharashtra. This comes after Devendra Fadnavis stepped down from the Chief Minister's post on Tuesday afternoon and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress's post-poll coalition is set to form the government in the state.

Nawab Malik on Shiv Sena

NCP leader Nawab Malik while speaking to the media said, “Let me make it clear that Shiv Sena was not formed for religion-based politics. When the Shiv Sena was formed, it was formed in the interests of Maharashtra and to fight for the people of the state. BJP had spoiled it (Shiv Sena), the next government will follow the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Be it Fadnavis ji or leaders in Delhi, they have been claiming that this government will not be stable. There will be no discrimination based on religion, language or region in this government. Our alliance (NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress) will last for a long time. This is the start of BJP's end; BJP has become very arrogant”.

Nawab Malik’s response to SC verdict in MahaDrama

Speaking to the media, Nawab Malik said, “Today’s verdict by the SC is going to be set in stone as a historic decision. SC’s decision clearly indicates that there can be some sort of make and break politics in the state. This is one of the reasons why there will be no secret ballot and it will be telecasted live. The judiciary has dictated this to uphold the values of a democracy. It is because of such decisions that Indian democracy is still alive. SC’s decision also shows that India works on the Constitution and not on someone's wishes.”

(With ANI Inputs)