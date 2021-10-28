Nawab Malik Continues To Attack Sameer Wankhede; Hints At Officer's Links To Cruise Owner

In another attack against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has raised questions over Cordelia Cruises' links with NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Earlier, Nawab Malik had levelled allegations in connection with Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate.

Speaking to reporters, the NCP leader asked, "Were all 1000 people present in the cruise checked or interrogated in connection to drug recovery?"

He further questioned the inquiry protocol followed by the NCB related to 13 people's arrests. Nawab Malik stated, "There is a possibility of the NCB officer linked with the rave party organisers of the ship."

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Earlier on October 25, Sameer Wankhede had approached a special court against the allegations of extortion levelled against him in the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused. Wankhede and the anti-drugs agency informed in their affidavits that these developments are created to pose hurdles in their investigations.

On October 24, an independent witness, Prabhakar Sail had submitted an affidavit stating that Sameer Wankhede and the independent witnesses were trying to extort money in the case.

Aryan Khan case

On October 3, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and several others were arrested in connection with NCB’s Mumbai unit raids conducted on a cruise ship off the city coast. They were arrested and accused of consumption and ‘conspiracy’, among other charges. Senior advocates Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai are part of Aryan Khan’s legal team who have been arguing the case for the release of the 23-year-old. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the NCB, has opposed the bail plea over major points.

Aryan Khan has been charged under four Sections including Section 8(c), Section 20(b), Section 27, and Section 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Image: ANI