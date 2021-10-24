Nawab Malik Demands SIT Probe Into Bribery Claims, Wankhede Vows To Give 'fitting Reply'

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the bribery allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. As per sources, Malik will meet the CM and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to demand an SIT investigation in the case.

Against the backdrop of the bribery charges levelled by a witness in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the NCB has announced that it will investigate all claims that have surfaced against Wankhede. DDG NR is expected to record the statement of Sameer Wankhede in the case. According to the investigation body, an inquiry would be carried out to probe the statements of the witness who has levelled the 8-crore charge against the Mumbai Zonal Director.

So far, Sameer Wankhede has denied all allegations levelled against him. As per a statement, he has vowed to give a 'fitting reply' to the accusations. The row erupted after an independent witness in the Aryan Khan case, Prabhakar Sail, alleged that he heard a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi.

NCB backs Sameer Wankhede

Earlier on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau released a statement firmly denying allegations that its private detective demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede denied Prabhakar's allegations and submitted his affidavit to his Director-General for further investigation.

"There are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr. Prabhakar. Our Zonal Director, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit (by Prabhakar) relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to DG, NCB for further necessary action," the statement by NCB officer Mutha Ashok Jain read.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. A series of allegations have been levelled against him by Maharashtra's ruling party NCP after the agency busted a drug party on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa on October 3. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.