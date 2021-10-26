Nawab Malik Eyeing More Than Revenge Against Sameer Wankhede: Sister Yasmeen Alleges Plot

Amid hearsay-based claims of corruption and extortion being leveled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his sister Yasmeen and wife Kranti Redkar addressed a press conference on Tuesday, hitting back at Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Yasmeen Wankhede, who is an advocate, said the Maharashtra Minister's actions against an honest officer like her brother seemed "more than just the revenge" for his son-in-law's arrest. She alleged that Nawab Malik was leveling allegations against Sameer Wankhede, as part of a "larger racket" to support those taking drugs and gains financial benefit from it.

"I understand that his son-in-law's arrest may cause distress to the family. That is why he may have gone out of the way to criticize Sameer. But his daily actions and bogus claims against my brother appear to be more than just revenge. I believe that he is part of a bigger racket to support those taking drugs. He either gains financial benefit out of this media trial or something else," the NCB officer's sister said.

Citing Malik's extortion claims, Yasmeen asked how her family could have escaped the Customs department at the airport if they were carrying a huge sum of extorted money.

"The other day he (Malik) tweeted saying I was in Dubai and Maldives with my brother and we extorted money from celebrities there. Why can't he explain how we extorted this money? Being a minister are you not aware of the security protocols? If we had extorted any money, how did the Customs fail to seize the heavy cash or gold biscuits?" she questioned.

Yasmeen Wankhede also lamented that all her family members were being targeted and undergoing media trials as a result of the false claims.

"You (Nawab Malik) did not even spare my 75-year-old father. His name is Dnyandev. You can check his birth and caste certificate and every other document for your satisfaction. My dead mother was also brought into the fight and a woman who was divorced and is no longer a part of this family, even her right to privacy was infringed. Being an honest officer, my brother (Sameer Wankhede) is being accused of corruption. This only sends a message no officer should work honestly or he and his family will be targetted and subjected to trials," she said.

Sameer Wankhede & his family slam allegations

On Monday, Sameer Wankhede issued a statement on the "birth certificate" released by Malik. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', he stated that the publication of his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and amounted to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Mentioning that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, Wankhede expressed pain at the unprovoked slanderous attacks by the NCP spokesperson.

Speaking to Republic TV, his father Dnyandev Wankhede clarified, "It has been 15 years since my son has been serving the government, and the allegations of bribery, faking religion and everything else that has been made against my son are fake".

According to him, the Maharashtra Minister was seeking revenge against Sameer Wankhede owing to the arrest of his son-in-law. He further expressed willingness to contest the allegations legally.