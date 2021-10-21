Last Updated:

Nawab Malik Issues Response After Sameer Wankhede Threatens Suit; Claims He Has Evidence

Nawab Malik claimed that he was ready to face a legal battle after the NCB's Sameer Wankhede said that a notice would be served against the Maharashtra Minister

Koushik Narayanan
Nawab Malik

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik claimed that he was ready to face a legal battle after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal chief Sameer Wankhede informed that he will serve a legal notice to the Maharashtra Minister. Refuting the allegations levelled by Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede - in an exclusive interview to Republic TV - refuted claims of having travelled to Dubai and further informed that he had travelled to Dubai on his own salary with due permissions. 

Issuing a response after Sameer Wankhede's exclusive interview to Republic TV, NCP's Nawab Malik claimed that he would post a picture of the NCB Zonal Chief's snap from Dubai on Twitter, just like he had promised and claimed that he was ready for the legal battle. 

Sameer Wankhede speaks to Republic, rubbishes Nawab Malik's claims

Speaking to Republic TV's Shawan Sen on Thursday, NCB Zonal Chief Sameer Wankhede informed that more than 106 cases had been registered so far in 2021, with 223 people arrested which included 33 foreigners and 12 hardcore gangs. The NCB Zonal chief asked if it was a crime to clean up the system and further demanded Nawab Malik to furnish evidence to prove his allegations. 

Nawab Malik levels allegations against Sameer Wankhede

"Attempts were made to implicate certain people in false cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire film industry was in Maldives. What was the officer and his family doing in Maldives and Dubai? This has to be clarified by Sameer Wankhede," the NCP spokesperson & Maharashtra minister said.

"We demand that he clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik added, which Yasmeen had rubbished and said that Sameer Wankhede cannot go anywhere without informing his agency 

"Was his family there in Maldives when the entire film industry was in Maldives? What was the reason behind them going there? Nawab Malik had also asked, to which Sameer Wankhede told Republic that he had gone there with his own money, and asked if he wasn't allowed to do so.  

"We are very clear. All this vasuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos," Malik said, stating he's ready for the legal battle brought by Sameer Wankhede, who has alleged that he is being targeted because Nawab Malik's son-in-law was also arrested by NCB in a drugs matter, being released on bail last week. 

