Nawab Malik Likely To Resign As Maharashtra Minister Amid Arrest By ED In D-gang Link Case

Following the arrest of Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik by the ED, top sources have informed that the NCP senior leader is set to tender his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In a major embarrassment to the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Malik is likely to be compelled to step down from the Cabinet after his arrest in a case linked with ED's probe into fugitive underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's D-gang. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called for an urgent meeting following the arrest of a second Maharashtra Minister belonging to the NCP, sources added. Anil Deshmukh remains in ED's custody after his own arrest in a money laundering case.

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the central agency earlier questioned the state Minority Affairs Minister in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI reported quoting officials.

Earlier, the agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added. The agency's move comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

#LIVE | Republic accesses visuals of Nawab Malik's arrest, NCP leader being taken to JJ Hospital for medical check-up. Tune in to watch visuals coming in here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/82PRX8WbQ5 — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2022

Nawab Malik attempts defiant front after arrest in D-gang link case

Meanwhile, following his arrest, Malik while coming out of the ED office, reacted and claimed with his fists raised and a smile on his face that he will "not bow down". The Maharashtra Minister also added that the state government will not be scared and fight against the arrest and emerge victoriously. Sources have informed Republic that Malik was arrested since he was not cooperating with the probe.

"Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," said NCP leader Nawab Malik after being arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/LYDdTGoOiK — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

While Malik was being questioned, the NCP earlier cried foul and claimed that Malik's questioning was part of "pressure tactics" to silence his voice. NCP leader Clyde Crasto stated that the Maharashtra Minister was exposing the wrongdoings of some people as a Chief Spokesperson of a political party. "Voices of truth cannot be silenced," Crasto tweeted. In addition, NCP leader and another Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil too termed the developments as "misuse of power". NCP chief Sharad Pawar too slammed Malik's question and avered that the system was being misused.

"We were sure that this would happen sooner or later. I was sure that action would be taken against Nawab Malik as he spoke openly. So there is no need to comment further on this," Pawar had said. The BJP, however, said the ED should be allowed to complete its inquiry into the case instead of dubbing the action as "vendetta politics".