Refuting all allegations by ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, NCP minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik claimed that the land deal was legitimate. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Faraz Malik said that he had bought the piece of land from Salim Patel and the evaluation of the land was done prior to the deal. Refuting every meeting Haseena Parkar (Dawood's sister), Faraz Malik said that there were 400 tenants currently residing in that land.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Around 400 people live (tenant) here, I have a list of all who live here on this land. His allegations are wrong. Salim Patel was the landlord. I was a tenant here, then I bought this land from Salim Patel. Evaluation of land has been done before we bought it. This land is not illegal and has not been bought even at work cost. I do not know Haseena Parkar and have never met her."