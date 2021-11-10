Quick links:
Refuting all allegations by ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, NCP minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik claimed that the land deal was legitimate. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Faraz Malik said that he had bought the piece of land from Salim Patel and the evaluation of the land was done prior to the deal. Refuting every meeting Haseena Parkar (Dawood's sister), Faraz Malik said that there were 400 tenants currently residing in that land.
Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Around 400 people live (tenant) here, I have a list of all who live here on this land. His allegations are wrong. Salim Patel was the landlord. I was a tenant here, then I bought this land from Salim Patel. Evaluation of land has been done before we bought it. This land is not illegal and has not been bought even at work cost. I do not know Haseena Parkar and have never met her."
Last Monday, NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.
Retorting to the 'drug mafia' allegations, Fadnavis shunned all relations with Rana. Stating that Rana had multiple pictures with the entire team including himself, he clarified that the private firm had been employed to shoot the River song has itself refuted links to Rana. Considering criminal defamation, he alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld and he would present all facts - post-Diwali.
Addressing a press briefing, Fadnavis alleged that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate at Rs.30 lakh, he said that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Salim Patel and Khan.
The ex- Maharashtra CM alleged that NCP minister Nawab Malik's son was involved in an alleged land deal with one Salim Patel who had links to Dawood Ibrahim. He further alleged that Malik's son Faraz Malik had bought a 2.8-acre land which was owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan - a convict of the 1993 Mumbai blast case, during Malik's tenure as minister in 2005.
Sharing documents for all his allegations, Fadnavis claimed that he will submit them to Sharad Pawar and competent authorities.
Detailing the alleged land deal between Malik's son and Salim Patel, he said, "There is a land in Bandra-Kurla area (BKC) - Goawalla compound owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan. This 2.8 acre land at LBS road was sold to Solidus investments pvt Ltd in September 2005 - which is Nawab Mallik’s family company. One of the signatories in the deal is Faraz Malik (Nawab Malik's son). Once made a minister in 2019, Nawab Malik resigned from the company but it is still in his family's name."
Rebutting Devendra Fadnavis' allegations, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik vowed to expose the former's links with the underworld at 10 am on Wednesday, 10th October. Revealing that he will drop a "hydrogen bomb", he stated, "I will expose the game of Devendra Fadnavis underworld in Maharashtra and how he kept the entire city hostage through the underworld while being Chief Minister". While owning up to the land transaction with Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan, the NCP leader denied having any links with the underworld.
Explaining the history of the land in question, Nawab Malik remarked, "At present, Madinatul Aman cooperative society is there. The building constructed there in 1984 is known as Goawala Compound in which Munira Plumber gave development rights to Rasiwalla, constructed 140-250 houses and sold them to people. There is a slum behind this. Our godown is there which was on lease from Munira for the last 30 years. We also had 4 shops on that property".
Exposing Nawab Malik's underworld links, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "The first character is Sardar Shah Wali Khan who is a convict of 1993 blast who was working with Tiger Memon. He is currently serving life imprisonment. Another character is Salim Patel who was Haseena Parker (Dawood's sister)’s frontman and bodyguard who was arrested along with her in 2007. All the land grabbing was done in Parkar's name after Dawood fled India, for which Patel had power of attorney," he said.
Detailing the alleged land deal between Malik's son and Salim Patel, the BJP leader said, "There is a land in Bandra-Kurla area (BKC) - Goawalla compound owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan. This 2.8 acre land at LBS road was sold to Solidus investments Pvt Ltd in September 2005 - which is Nawab Mallik’s family company. One of the signatories in the deal is Faraz Malik (Nawab Malik's son). Once made a minister in 2019, Nawab Malik resigned from the company but it is still in his family's name."
Alleging that the land was bought at undervalued rates, Fadnavis added, "The land rate was Rs 2000/sq ft at that time and cost Rs 3 crores. But this was sold at Rs 30 lakhs and payment of only Rs 20 lakhs was made. This deal happened when Nawab Malik was a minister in the state govt. Rs 15 lakh was paid to Salim Patel, 15 lakh went into Khan's account. There were TADA charges against them and the property of the accused is taken by govt. So was the property transferred to you so that it is not seized?"