Nawab Malik Protecting Son-in-law & Drug Peddlers: BJP's Hyder Azam Promises Own Exposé

BJP leader Hyder Azam, appearing on the prime time debate moderated by Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, refuted the allegations levelled by Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik. The ex-chairman of Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation said that the NCP leader is protecting his son-in-law Sameer Khan who went to jail in a drugs case.

"In all India, if there's a single complaint filed against me, I'll resign, and if there isn't, let Nawab Malik state what he will do," Haider Azam said.

Responding to Malik's allegations that he is involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals, Azam said, "From the 25 years, we have worked on keeping Bangladeshis out of this country. NCP and Congress give shelter to Bangladeshis not me... They use Bangladeshis as illegal voters."

Since Aryan Khan has been arrested in a drugs case, Nawab Malik started protecting drug peddlers, the state BJP secretary claimed. "His own son-in-law is a drug peddler who was in jail in a drugs case. Nawab Malik is targeting Sameer Wankhede, his wife and everyone to protect his son-in-law." Azam further said that he will expose Nawab Malik after five days.

Nawab Malik accuses ex-CM of shielding 'criminals'

In a fresh salvo on Wednesday, Nawab Malik accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding people with criminal links and patronising a fake currency racket. He also accused Devendra Fadnavis of shielding criminals in his tenure.

"Munna Yadav from Nagpur was made chairman of the Maharashtra Construction Workers Welfare Board even though criminal cases like murder were registered against him. Haidar Azam, who was involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, was made chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Corporation by Fadnavis," Malik said.

Malik has been loggerheads with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case last month. Now, the Nationalist Congress Party leader has shifted his attack to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Both have been targeting each other with underworld links. However, two have denied any links with the underworld.