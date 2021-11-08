Nawab Malik Questions Centre As Adnan Sami Gets Padma Shri, Rakes Up His Pakistan Roots

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik hit out at the Centre on Monday, through a sarcastic comment, over its decision to confer singer Adnan Sami with a Padma Shri. Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader jibed that the government was ready to grant citizenship and awards to anyone who stood with them, even if that person hailed from Pakistan.

His tweet read, "We will also give citizenship and Padma Shri to those who are with us. Even if he is from Pakistan. Congratulations to Adnan Sami on receiving the Padma Shri award!!!"

हमारे साथ जो हैं उन्हे हम नागरिकता भी देंगे और पद्मश्री भी.

चाहे वह पाकिस्तान से क्यों ना हो.

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री पुरस्कार मिलने पर बधाई !!! — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021

Adnan Sami was awarded a Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The singer and music composer had denounced Pakistan and was awarded Indian citizenship in 2016. Since being granted citizenship, Sami has been unsparing against trolls who attempt to drag him down over the decision.

He has also equally been vocal in his love and support for India. Last week, he had held an enthralling performance in J&K's Chasma-e-Shahi garden at an event organised by the Mission Youth J&K and the Tourism Department.

'Thankful to people': Adnani Sami on Padma Shri

After being awarded the Padma Shri, Adnan Sami shared his happiness over receiving the honour, saying that he was 'forever indebted to the beautiful people of India who had embraced him'. The singer remarked that the love that India had given him had been an integral part of his journey.

"Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to the goverment. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well,” he told ANI.

The greatest honour!

I am grateful to the Gov of India for this prestigious ‘Padmashri Award’.

I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who’ve loved me unconditionally & been an integral part of my journey which has brought me till here! Luv you all.

Jai Hind!🙏💖🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lnpnUnXqg9 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2021

Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India. For 2020, 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Kovind. Apart from Adnan Sami, other names from the entertainment industry that received the honour include actor Kangana Ranaut, producer/director Ekta Kapoor, and late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Television and theatre actor Sarita Joshi was also honoured with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.