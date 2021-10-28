Nawab Malik Reacts To Aryan Khan's Bail With SRK Film Dialogue, Amid Attack On Wankhede

After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik issued his first response on the development by evoking Bollywood. Taking to social media, Nawab Malik tweeted a dialogue from SRK's 2007 movie 'Om Shaanti Om' saying '''picture abhi baaki hai mere dost...', which roughly translates to 'my friend, the film is not over yet'."

Nawab Malik's remark can be seen as a jibe against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who the former has been targetting ever since the case was busted by the agency. Earlier today, Nawab Malik raised questions over Cordelia Cruises' links with the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director. Speaking to reporters, the NCP leader asked, "Were all 1000 people present in the cruise checked or interrogated in connection to drug recovery?" He further questioned the inquiry protocol followed by the agency in the arrests saying, "There is a possibility of the NCB officer linked with the rave party organisers of the ship."

पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 28, 2021

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the bail announcement saying that the NCB needed to 'rework its credibility' claiming that the narcotics investigative agency had officers who sought 'personal glory'. "The entire argument for presented today for custody was on basis of conjectures," she claimed.

Mumbai High Court upholds the Supreme Court principle of bail the norm, jail an exception. NCB needs to rework on its credibility with officers that have not much of a case but seek personal glory, the entire argument for presented today for custody was on basis of conjectures. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 28, 2021

Aryan Khan granted bail

After 26 days in custody, the Bombay HC on Thursday allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in NCB's cruise drug bust case. A detailed order on the conditions and reasons will be released by the court tomorrow, October 29. The Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla Women's Jail.

The main legal recourse adopted by Aryan's team was that he did not 'consume' or 'possess' illegal drugs on board and he was not part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. Aryan's lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had contended before the court that Aryan Khan was not a part of his fellow offenders' deeds. He had argued that Aryan only went to the cruise with Arbaaz on whom six grams of charas was found. "Dealers do not have 2.6 gms, they have 200 gms," he told the court.

#LIVE | 'Detailed order to come tomorrow; all the accused to be released either tomorrow or by Saturday': Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi after Bombay HC grants bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha



Tune in for more updates: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/UGR4sUWdMZ — Republic (@republic) October 28, 2021

Image: Facebook/Nawab Malik, ANI