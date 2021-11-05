Nawab Malik Reacts To NCB SIT Taking His Son-in-law's & Aryan Khan's Cases From Wankhede

Minutes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced that it will review six cases that are being investigated by its Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and handed the cases over to the agency's central team, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said this was just the beginning and a lot more has to be done to "clean this system."

While Nawab Malik has taken the development to be a win for his own crusade against the NCB's Zonal Director, Wankhede has stated that it was at his insistence that the investigations were moved to the central teams. Along with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, the case involving Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan is also being taken over by the NCB's central SIT. The other cases that were being probed by Sameer Wankhede that will be taken over are the cases regarding Armaan Kohli, Iqbal Kaskar, Kashmir drug case, and one other.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader said, there are 26 cases investigated by Sameer Wankhede that need to be probed.

Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case.

There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed.

This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 5, 2021

As per the NCB, these five cases have nation-wide connections and also international connections, and for close coordination with other agencies, the Central Zone team headed by SK Singh will probe it. A team of Delhi NCB is arriving in Mumbai on Saturday.

I've not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai:NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede to ANI pic.twitter.com/Hf7ZrjwVex — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

NCB Puts Sameer Wankhede's Investigations Under Review

The NCB released a statement on Friday stating that a total 6 cases pertaining to the Mumbai zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams, including the Aryan Khan case and Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan's case. Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB said it was 'an administrative decision.'

This comes after a petition was filed by Wankhede himself before the Bombay High Court stating that the Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan cases should be probed by the central team, even as Wankhede is investigated by a vigilance team of the NCB over the allegations made against him by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Sameer Wankhede has denied all allegations against him. However, Wankhede and others have not gotten any relief from the court as yet. As per sources, a team of top NCB officials that is probing allegations on Sameer Wankhede will return to Mumbai next week to record statements of the remaining people.