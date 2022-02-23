Nawab Malik Sent To ED's Custody Till March 3 In Dawood Ibrahim-gang PMLA Probe Case

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to 8 days of ED remand till March 3. The matter was heard by Additional Session (Special PMLA) judge Rahul Rokade.

Speaking from the witness box, Nawab Malik claimed that he was brought to the ED office 'forcefully'. "ED officials came to my residence. Summons was served in a short period. I was forcefully brought to the ED office. They should have served me with the summons. I would have cooperated. But then I was forcefully brought to the ED office," he said.

He added, "ED forcefully asked to sign on the copy of the summons. I was asked to sign the copy of the summons at the ED office by the officials. Nawab Malik - they first detained and later recorded my statement."

Member of D-Gang purchased property from Malik's family: ASG

Arguing for the ED, ASG Anil Singh stated that during the investigation, ED found that a member of D-gang purchased properties worth Rs 200 crores from Malik’s family and the company controlled by him. The ED mentioned that Malik and Haseena Parker (the sister of Dawood Ibrahim) had 'connived together' to usurp a prime property worth lawfully belonging to one Munira Plumber and her mother.

"The power of attorney to remove encroachment and not to sell land was given to Haseena Parker’s associate Salim Patel and another Sardar Khan who is a 1993 blast convict. Munira and her sister got to know from the media reports that the property was sold. She further knows that the property was sold illegally by Patel to Nawab Malik through one of the companies belonging to him," said the ASG.

The ASG also mentioned that Munira informed the ED that they had not given any authorization to sell their property. However, members of the D-gang and Malik together executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuinity' over this criminal act, the ED stated. Seeking 14-day custody of the leader, the central agency asserted that the record was enough to fulfil the condition of Section 19 of PMLA (under which no arrest warrant is required).

Allegations against Malik an 'attempt to defame': Desai

On the other hand, Senior counsel Amit Desai arguing for Nawab Malik asserted that the ED had 'no proof' against Malik and called the allegations 'an attempt to defame the Minister'. Countering ED's allegations, Desai stated that despite the 6 AM raids conducted by the agency, nothing had been found, yet Malik was taken to the ED office.

"The powers of arrest has to be exercised responsibly. There are no links of Nawab Malik to any of these allegations," said Desai.

The counsel also questioned why the prosecution had been silent for the last 20 years given that Dawood's offences were well-known for so long. "This is an attempt to defame Nawab Malik. If Munira has said and has a grievance against Salim Patel, what is the stand of Malik in this case? Nawab Malik himself is a victim," he told the court.

The senior counsel also questioned the motive behind the arrest stating that if documents were required, Malik could have been asked to present them. "He is a sitting minister, if you would have asked for any documents, he would have given it. What object will his arrest achieve?" he asked.

Nawab Malik arrested

Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Wednesday afternoon. The Central agency began questioning the state Minority Affairs Minister in the morning in connection with the probe linked to the activities of the underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Coming out of the ED office, Nawab Malik remarked that he will 'fight and win' and would 'not bow down'. "We will fight but we will not be scared. We will fight and win. Will win, won't bow down," said the Maharashtra Minister after coming out of ED office in Mumbai waving his fists and smiling broadly.

Malik's arrest comes after a series of raids conducted by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld.