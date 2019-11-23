Nawab Malik: "We Will Defeat This Government On The Floor Of The Assembly"

Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and MLA from the Anushakti Nagar constituency exuded confidence on Saturday that the Devendra-Fadnavis led government would be defeated on the floor of the Assembly. Revealing that 4 MLAs had already returned to the Sharad Pawar fold, he maintained that the majority of the 10 NCP legislators would come back soon. Moreover, he opined that the opposition would elect their own speaker.

Malik remarked, “There were 10 MLAs with him in the Raj Bhavan. Out of which, 4 have already returned. We have got in touch with other MLAs. We think that most of the MLAs will return. At 4 pm, there is a meeting of NCP legislative party. We will devise a future strategy in that meeting. But we have full confidence that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government constituted via unethical means does not have the majority. We will defeat this government on the floor of the Assembly. Again, the Vikas Aghadi government will be constituted.” He added, “We will elect our Speaker.”

Maharashtra government formation

In a dramatic development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The President’s Rule was revoked at around 5.47 am. This came after Sharad Pawar had stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut has revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

'It was misused as a basis for the oath'

Earlier, in the day, Malik alleged that Ajit Pawar had misled the Governor. He said that the signatures taken for attendance were misused. Moreover, he predicted that many MLAs would meet Sharad Pawar.

"We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath. The signature which we took as attendance of MLAs is used to form the govt. At 6:30 pm NPC MLA meeting has been called and many signatories MLAs will meet Sharad Pawar and will be part of the Press Conference. The letter (of support) that is being used is wrong and it's been misused."

