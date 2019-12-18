Nawab Malik: 'Amit Shah Is Firing At Citizens Like General Dyer Did At Jallianwala Bagh'

Amid the on-going protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday, December 18, supporting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Jallianwala Baug remark slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Malik said the Central government is behaving exactly like General Dyer and firing on the protesting citizens of the country. Malik also claimed that the government has gone a step ahead of the Britishers in targeting the public.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The way General Dyer fired at the people in Jallianwala Bagh, Amit Shah is firing at citizens of the country in the same way. Amit Shah is no less than Dyer. What Uddhav ji said ("What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh") is correct. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that country does not run with bullets. Be it Jamia or Assam the government have always used guns and bullets for such protest. The way the bullets and violence done by the government in many states shows that this government has gone a step ahead of Britishers and Amit Shah has transcended General Dyer."

'Do not provoke the youth'

Talking to the media in Nagpur on Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that there was an attempt to instil an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the youth. Contending that the country could not be stable if the young people were provoked, he requested the Centre not to do so. Moreover, he described the youth as a ‘bomb’ which could explode anytime.

Thackeray remarked, “The way in which the police barged into the University and indulged in firing, it seemed as if the days of Jallianwala Bagh have returned. An effort is being made to instill an atmosphere of fear in the country and the youth, similar to that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident. I fear that a country where the youth is provoked, the country cannot be stable. I want to tell the Centre that do not provoke the youth. The youth are the strength of the country. The youth is like a bomb and do not try to ignite the bomb.”

Students protest across India

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

