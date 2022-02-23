Nawab Malik's Arrest Order On D-gang Probe Case Accessed, ED Suspects 'hawala Links'

In a big development on Wednesday (February 23) afternoon, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The leader was taken into custody after seven hours of questioning by the Central agency.

As per sources, Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links. Sources claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes have 'hawala links'. The ED will inform the state's Governor of Nawab Malik's arrest, as per protocol as he's a Cabinet minister.

In the arrest order, accessed by Republic TV, Niraj Kumar, Assistant Director, of ED in Mumbai states that Malik has been found guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred on me under sub-section (1) of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003), I hereby arrest the said Mr Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik @ Nawab Malik at 14.45 hours on 23.02.2022 and he has been informed of the grounds of arrest," the arrest order read.

Reportedly, a property at LBS Kurla was bought by Nawab Malik from a close aide of gangster Hasina Parkar. The property was bought at around Rs 35 to 40 lakh whereas the real cost of the property was more than Rs 4 crore. The property was bought from one Salim Patel.

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar call for emergency meeting

The Central agency began questioning the state Minority Affairs Minister in the morning in connection with the probe linked to the activities of the underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI reported quoting officials. Coming out of the ED office, Nawab Malik remarked that he will 'fight and win' and would 'not bow down'.

"We will fight but we will not be scared. We will fight and win. Will win, won't bow down," said the Maharashtra Minister after coming out of ED office in Mumbai waving his fists and smiling broadly. He will be produced before Additional Session (Special PMLA) judge Rahul Rokade.

After the arrest of the senior minister, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called for an emergency meeting. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also dialled up Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil after the arrest and the two are expected to meet at 5 PM at the Chief Minister's official bungalow, Varsha.

This is the second NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister to be arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was the first sitting Minister of the MVA Government to be taken into custody by the ED in November 2021.

Deshmukh faces 'extortion charges' levelled against him by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who alleged that he directed API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs100 crore per month from various establishments in the city. The ED has filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for obtaining 'illegal gratification'. He continues to remain lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.