Nawab Malik's ED Custody Extended Till March 7 In D-gang Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Thursday, March 3, extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik till March 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested on February 23 after being grilled for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai. He was produced before special court judge RN Rokade before the end of his initial remand on Thursday. The court has extended his custody for further probe into the case.

The court considered the fact that the accused was in the hospital for three days from February 25 to 28 (during his previous ED custody) and additionally as new facts have emerged during the probe, Malik is being sent to further custody, the court said.

The Central agency's case is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

NCP slams Fadnavis after he asks if MVA govt is 'dedicated' to Dawood Ibrahim

On Thursday, March 3, NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase condemned a statement former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis, wherein he sought to know if the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was "dedicated" to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and claimed it was a "direct insult to 11 crore citizens of Maharashtra".

Notably, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has been demanding the ouster of state minister Nawab Malik following his arrest by the ED, last week.

"Why is Malik being protected? Is this government dedicated to Dawood Ibrahim? Under whose pressure is the government working?", Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, asked while talking to reporters.

Taking a dim view of the remarks, Tapase said the ruling MVA, comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, is only committed to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra.