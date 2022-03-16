Nawab Malik's Son Faraz Skips ED Summons For 2nd Time In Dawood-gang Money Laundering Case

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik skipped his summons for the second time in the D-gang money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday. According to the agency, Faraz Malik was summoned on March 15, Tuesday for questioning on the deals and payments regarding Goawala Building in Kurla, Mumbai. However, he failed to appear before the agency for the second consecutive time.

The last time, Malik had sent his lawyer to the ED and had asked for a week's time, to submit documents to the investigative agency related to the case. The ED had denied this request. A third summon is expected to be issued to Faraz Malik soon.

Meanwhile, his father and NCP leader Nawab Malik continues to remain in judicial custody in connection with the case. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court rejected interim relief to the Maharashtra Minister and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

Nawab Malik arrested

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. It held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. While his ED remand was initially extended to March 7, Malik was sent to judicial custody till March 21. The MVA government has refused to seek Nawab Malik's resignation citing 'vendetta' by BJP and central investigative agencies.

(With agency inputs)