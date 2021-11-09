Nawanshahr CIA Blast: FIR Reveals Negligence In Investigation By Punjab Police

In a shocking update in the blast reported at Punjab Police's CIA staff office (Crime Investigation Agency) in Nawanshahr, the FIR filed shows serious lapse by the police. A copy of the FIR has now been accessed by the Republic, which shows that the police delayed the start of the investigation. The report proves negligence by the police department in the case.

A major blast was reported on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Punjab's Nawanshahr where an explosive was thrown inside the district police station by some unidentified perpetrators. The blast took place at the Punjab Police's CIA staff office (Crime Investigation Agency) located in a village named Mlahon in Nawanshehar district. The police investigation is currently underway.

Republic has now accessed the FIR filed in the case which shows clear signs of negligence by the police. According to the report, the attack happened at 11:55 pm on the night of November 7, however, the investigation began only the next morning. The police report revealed that it was a low-intensity Chinese Grenade that was thrown at the CIA staff police station. This was noted after almost four hours of the attack.

According to the on-ground reporter, the attack took place when a total of seven police personnel were present inside the station. While two officers were on guard duty, five others were inside the station on night duty. The police on duty came to the conclusion that the blast happened from inside the water cooler which was destroyed in the attack. The police officers did not report to any senior officials about the attack until the next morning when they launched the FIR. The case is now being investigated. Nawanshahr district is around 167 Kilometers away from the India-Pakistan border.

Punjab Police To Start Night Domination Operations Along India-Pak Border

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab Police said that it will start night domination operations to stop cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition. Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has ordered officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining and corrupt practices. During the crime review meeting in Jalandhar, Sahota ordered border Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to divide their district into sectors and depute a Gazetted Officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the night domination.

The Punjab Police earlier recovered an explosive-filled Tiffin box or in an agricultural field in Ferozepur district close to the Indo-Pakistan border. This came following the interrogation of three people arrested in relation to the Jalalabad blast case. Ludhiana Rural police had arrested two people - Jaswant Singh alias Shinda Baba and Balwant Singh- for allegedly providing help to Ranjeet Singh alias Gora, an accused in the Jalalabad blast case which took place on September 15.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD