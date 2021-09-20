Naxal arrested in Jharkhand, arms recovered

Gumla (Jharkhand), Sep 20 (PTI) A member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested with explosives, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police nabbed the Naxal identified as Rakesh Oraon from Marwa jungle under Kurumgarh police station on Saturday, SP Ehtesham Waquarib said.

Following his interrogation, police launched a search operation in the jungle and recovered a pistol with a live cartridge and fifty detonators, among other things, he said.

Oraon was wanted by the police in eight Naxal-related cases, the SP added. PTI CORR BS RBT RBT

