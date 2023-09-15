Naxal, Cyber, Interstate Crimes Discussed At ERPCC Meeting In Ranchi

Naxal activities, cyber and interstate organized crimes were discussed during an Eastern Regional Police Coordination Committee (ERPCC) meeting held here on Friday, an official said.

The meeting was chaired by Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh. Top police officers from West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha participated in the meeting.

"Various issues including works done to eradicate left-wing extremism and what we need to do for the future in this regard were discussed. The strategy against interstate crimes, particularly organized crimes, was also discussed in the meeting," Singh told media persons.

"The cybercrime situation was also reviewed. The officials also shared information in this regard," he said.

The naxal activity on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border was reviewed and it was found that Naxal activities have declined on a large scale, he said.

Speaking to media persons, IGP (Operations) Amol V Homkar said that all five states have been affected by Naxal activities. "But with the coordinated action taken in the past few years, the Naxal activities have declined in all five states," he said.

As far as Jharkhand is concerned, all Naxal strongholds whether it is Budha Pahad or tri-junction areas like Gumla, Latehar and Lohardaga or Saraikela have been captured, he said. "Several top Naxal leaders were killed, many arrested and several surrendered before the security forces," Homkar said.

The IGP further added that an operation had also been launched against Naxals on the Jharkhand-Bihar border in Chatra district where five top Naxals were killed. "For the remaining few naxals, an action has been decided in collaboration with Bihar," Homkar said.

A detailed discussion was also held on naxal activities on the West Bengal and Odisha border.

"It was decided that camps in bordering areas would be activated and focus has been given on joint operations. A mechanism is also being developed for timely sharing of information," Homkar said.