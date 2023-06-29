Naxal `supporter' Arrested While On Way To Deposit Rs 2000 Notes In Bank

A suspected Naxal supporter has been arrested with Rs 6.20 lakh in 2000 denomination in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

Senior Naxal leaders had handed over the cash to him for depositing in various banks, said an official.

Mahesh Badse (24), a resident of Murdanda Komathguda village, was apprehended near a fuel station in Awapalli police station area on Wednesday, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gavarna said.

He was on his way to a bank in Awapalli on a motorcycle to deposit the cash, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India recently withdrew the Rs 2000 currency note from circulation.

Badse allegedly told police that one Mahesh Mungel had received Rs 9 lakh in Rs 2000 notes from `Shankar', commander of the Basaguda Local Organisation Squad of Naxals, and Nendra Revolutionary People's Council president Hadma Kuhrami.

The money was to be deposited in various banks and later withdrawn (in the form of valid currency notes), the ASP said.

Badse deposited Rs 1.8 lakh in a private bank three days ago while Rs 1 lakh were spent in miscellaneous expenditure.

The balance Rs 6.20 lakh and some Maoist pamphlets were recovered from his possession and he was booked under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, the official said.