Naxal Violence Reduced By 77 Per Cent In 11 Years: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

The incidents of Naxal violence have reduced by 77 per cent from the high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Similarly, resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) have reduced by 85 per cent from the high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021, Rai said, adding that the declining trend continues in 2022.

"Steadfast implementation of the national policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 pert cent from the high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said geographical spread of the violence has also significantly reduced and only 191 police stations of 46 districts reported LWE related violence in 2021 as compared to high of 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010.

He said decline in geographical spread is also reflected in the reduced number of districts covered under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme and the number of SRE districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April, 2018 and further to 70 in July, 2021.

Similarly, Rai said the number of districts contributing approximately 90 per cent of the LWE violence, categorised as most LWE affected districts, came down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021.

