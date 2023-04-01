Naxalite, Who Was Planning To Attack Police, Eliminated During Encounter By C60 Commandos

One naxalite was killed in an encounter between Gadchiroli police and Naxalites on Saturday. According to the police, there was an input that a large congregation of naxals is present near Todgatta to intimidate villagers, and they were planning large-scale ambushes and attacks on police parties.

As per confidential sources, the Naxals had also strategically distributed pamphlets with a motive to instigate local villagers to support their cause and oppose the development work such as road work on the false pretext of starting operations of Damkodwahi Mining.

Anti-naxal operation launched against Naxalites

In order to tackle this, an anti-naxal operation comprising C60 commandos was launched on Saturday against 60 to 70 Naxalites who started firing indiscriminately in the Hiker forest area of Jambhya Gatta AOP, using BGL and other weapons with the motive of killing the jawans and looting their weapons.

The naxalites did not stop even after the force asked them to surrender, and continued firing. Later, in response, the jawans had to retaliate to engage the Naxals. The encounter went on for one hour, after which the Naxals managed to flee back to the forest.

Naxalite identified as Sameer alias Sadhu Linga Mohanda

After the encounter, when the soldiers held a search in the forest, one body of a male naxal was found at the location where the encounter took place. The deceased has been identified as Sameer alias Sadhu Linga Mohanda, who was 31 years old and was surrounded by several offences against him.

Sameer was recruited as a member of Chatgaon Dalam around the year 2014. He served as a security guard from 2017 in Platoon number 7 and in 2018 he started to work in another company.

As per preliminary reports, he was last working in his tenth company and the Maharashtra government had also announced a reward of two lakh rupees on him.