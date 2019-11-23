Jharkhand: Naxals Kill 4 Policemen In Latehar District, Day After Amit Shah's Visit

In a police Naxal encounter, in Latehar district of Jharkhand, 4 policemen including one Assistant Sub Inspector was martyred. The incident took place in Lukiyatand village in Chandwa police station of Latehar district at 8.30 pm on Friday.

The Incident took place only 2 km away from the Chandwa police station on NH-22. The Naxals attacked the PCR van, which was on patrol duty, near the Rukya turning on the Latehar -Lohardagga road.

Those who have died in the incident are Assistant sub-inspector Sukiya Oraon, and home guard jawans Sikander Singh and Dinesh Ram and Driver Yamuna Prasad. One jawan is said to be seriously injured.

The incident comes a day after Amit Shah's visit to Jharkhand

DGP of Jharkhand, K N CHOUBEY, said "4 policemen including one ASI and 3 home guard jawans have been ambushed by the Naxals. The extra battalion of forces have been rushed in for combing operations.sp of latehar is on the spot. Naxals will be hunted down and we are maintaining a tight vigil keeping in mind the elections. Injured are being treated in hospital."

This incident has taken place, just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shahs visit to the Naxal infested area of Latehar, where the home minister addressed two election rallies, just around 25 km away from the spot where the 4 policemen were killed.

Amit Shah, during his speech, announced that "it is because of the efforts of Raghuvar Das govt that Jharkhand is free from Naxalism. Raghuvar das should get the credit of crushing Naxalism".

After this incident, Naxals have marked their presence in Jharkhand and have sent a message to the Union Home Minister, that they have not been eliminated yet.

Earlier, when the 5 phase, 2019 Jharkhand polls were announced, the election commission had declared, that 16 out of 24 districts were Naxal infested. JMM leader Hemant Soren had questioned the state govt's tall claims of eliminating Naxalism from the state.

But with the killing of 4 policemen by Naxals, in Latehar district, which goes to the poll, in the first phase on 30th of November, has raised serious, questions on both Raguvar Das govt. and Union Home Minister Amit Shahs claim of eliminating Naxalism from Jharkhand.

