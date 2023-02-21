Naxals Who Attacked Two Personnel In Chattisgarh Killed; Search Efforts Underway

Naxals who attacked Two personnel on Monday, February 20 in Chattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district were killed, said ASP Lakhan Patle.

Chhattisgarh | Two personnel were attacked by Naxals near the Maharashtra border in Rajnandgaon district, and both the Naxals were killed. Searches were conducted and a further probe is underway: ASP Lakhan Patle, Rajnandgaon (20.02) pic.twitter.com/tTQHWZeojm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 21, 2023

Notably, a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Rajnandgaon district claimed the lives of two security officers, among them was a district police constable.

CAF Jawan and DF Head Constable shot dead; Operation underway

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakhan Patle, the incident happened in the early hours near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

The officer went on to say that the deceased security men were identified as CAF jawan Lalit Kumar Samarth and DF Head Constable Rajesh Singh Rajput. Lalit was shot in the head during the attack, and Head Constable Rajput was shot six times and died on the spot. On the route to the hospital, Lalit died from his gunshot wounds.

According to ASP Patle, Durg Range IG Anand Chhabra arrived at the scene as soon as he was informed about the incident.

Patle further said, police have increased search efforts in the region in light of the occurrence. An investigation has been started to determine why the security personnel visited the location and how the incident occurred.