Nayanmar Idols Vandalised In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur; BJP Questions DMK's Intent

A man was taken in custody by police for allegedly vandalising Nayanmar idols at Avinashi Lingeshwarar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district on Tuesday. According to local police sources, it was a theft attempt and when the accused was unable to find any valuables inside the temples, he attacked idols in frustration.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai slammed the MK Stalin-led DMK government and demanded appropriate action against the accused.

"After DMK came to power, temples are being attacked and people's beliefs are being hurt. But, none of the real culprits seem to be arrested. It seems that the attempt to dilute the crime by claiming that those arrested are mentally ill continues. If the safety of the temples cannot be ensured, then what is the purpose of the Hindu religious endowment department and the minister?" Annalamai asked.

"I urge the Tamil Nadu Police to immediately arrest the real culprits and take appropriate action. People's patience has a limit. I would like to inform you that the DMK government will be responsible for the consequences if temples continue to be attacked like this," he said.

BJP leader Narayan Thirupathy called the attack 'drastic' and suspected more people could be involved in the attack. "A single person could not have done it. As usual, the police said that a mentally ill person has done it...We doubt DMK government's intention."

Since DMK has come into power in Tamil Nadu this kind of incident is taking place, what MK Stalin government is doing to stop it? asks Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayan Thirupathy

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also slammed the DMK government. "DMK is in a damage control mode. Everybody is having a free run in Tamil Nadu, there is lawlessness everywhere. This incident proves it. DMK is trying to cover it," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said.

On police's claim that it was a theft attempt, Sathyan said, "Why would a robber vandalise the property there then take away the valuables...The police statement is incomplete. They have to give facts."