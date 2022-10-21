NBF Conclave: Jay Panda Exposes Legacy Media On Ethics; Opines On New Media & 'regulation'

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said that certain elements attempted to have control over the media and termed their ways "not ethical." Addressing the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave on 'whether media needs a watchdog', Panda opined that many legacy media reported news regarding riots and murders in starkly different ways, stressing that it was reported on the basis of prejudice and narrative set in the Lutyens zone.

"It's worth looking at the legacy media. Look at the marque names in Media - many of them, infact I would say most of them - have been guilty of misrepresenting facts on the ground which the larger public did not always understand and once they understood it has not been easy to do away with it," Baijayant Jay Panda said.

He further said, "Many legacy media would report riot or a murder in starkly different ways, depending on whether the perpetrator was from a particular religion, whether the victim was from a particular religion, whether the victim was from a particular religion, whether the description or names of the perpetrators were to be disclosed would depend on a metric based on a prejudice and narrative set in the Lutyens zone."

Highlighting the role of new media, he said, "the new media has emerged, taking on traditional media both in broadcast and digital and other traditional formats." Expressing his views on tackling fake news, Panda said that they need to have credible sourced efforts to expose "fake media."

"'They have repeatedly planted fake news, but when they are countered, it is dismissed. We need to have credible crowd sourced efforts to expose fake media," Baijayant Jay Panda said.

"Entrenched interests of legacy and large media with investment from around the world have always believed in creating dominance in ways that would not be approved of," he added.

'Arnab Goswami has been a victim': Baijayant Jay Panda

In his address, Baijayant Jay Panda said that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief has been a "victim" of an attempt by a state government which started "regulating media." Slamming the state government for its actions against Republic's Editor-in-Chief in 2020, Panda asserted that the government's actions breached every norm of constitutionality, legality, ethics and plain common decency." He emphasised that they need to have an entity to have a charter and how the self-regulation in media would operate, underscoring that there will always be calls for it due to "premeditated narratives and conspiracies."

"My friend Arnab Goswami has been the victim of an attempt by a state government which took upon itself to regulate media. Of course, I use that term facetiously because what they did was break every norm of constitutionality, every norm of legality, every norm of ethics and every norm of plain common decency," Baijayant Jay Panda said.

Image: RepublicWorld