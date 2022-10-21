NBF Conclave: MIB Advisor Kanchan Gupta And Ex-diplomat Pavan Varma On 'Indian Narrative'

"India is set for bigger things," government advisor Kanchan Gupta on Friday said while speaking at the Republic's NBF summit's Future of News: The Indian Narrative forum.

Senior advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stressed that as we embark on the progressive journey, "we have to create stories around new India."

"We have to craft stories around the Indian economy," he said. “My job is to push India story that shows India in the best of colours. If I try to show India the worst of colours, I would be unfair in my job. We are set to amplify that, and hence there is no best narrative but only one that shall be focused on the economy," Gupta insisted.

#NBFNationalConclave | 'Why the road in Lutyens Delhi should have been named after Aurangzeb? Why do we still have a railway station in town named after Bakhtiyar?' @KanchanGupta, senior advisor, MIB questions. Watch - https://t.co/28QbZRSLPi pic.twitter.com/ocZcjllfXD — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

'We have to pick the best story': Senior adviser, MIB

Gupta further spoke about the Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan, who, he stated, was against India setting up its own manufacturing units citing the environmental pollution. He reminded that India was able to send its technology developed by Indian scientists to Mars during the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mangalyaan mission. This was accomplished at fraction of the cost of similar missions elsewhere in Western countries. "So, these narratives will change," he noted.

“We have to pick the best story,” added Gupta, but insisted that there are, sadly, “doubters” amongst us. He then threw light on press freedom, saying if supporting India is being interpreted as supporting the government, “Yes, I think there is a problem.” Adding to this stance, India's former Ambassador to Bhutan said, that the “doubters” in themselves were an indication of a healthy democracy. But he agreed that India needed to give away its obsession with the West "and enforce our own identity."

#NBFNationalConclave | 'I think we should give up our obsession with the West and enforce our own identity. It is a process': @PavanK_Varma, former diplomat. Watch- https://t.co/28QbZRACBa pic.twitter.com/STKNBx2Lag — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

#NBFNationalConclave | 'I think we should give up our obsession with the West and enforce our own identity. It is a process': @PavanK_Varma, former diplomat. Watch- https://t.co/28QbZRACBa pic.twitter.com/STKNBx2Lag — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

“We’re proud of some achievements, economy, and government,” he said, but it shall also be ensured that we do not snub the counter-narratives. “Our own narrative can have many facets to it,” he stressed.

"In the process of rebuilding India's narrative, we need to avoid dogmatism. We need to erase or interrogate, but it is important not to let the political power impose because the project of decolonisation is in itself under evolution," noted Varma.

"Suppose in order to reclaim our cultural history, we begin to say that in patriarchal society there is a certain definition of a chaste Hindu Nari, anything else is conjured against that civilisational legs, I believe that would be wrong," he stated. "We need to find that balance," Varma reiterated. Giving an anecdote he said, a leading journalist once invited then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"When the latter was leaving, he told his host, I’m unhappy with you. The host got anxious, and two days later he met the PM at his residence. Vajpayee ji was having a cup of tea and reiterated his statement. 'You’ve betrayed your journalism profession, and did not ask a difficult question', the former Indian Prime Minister said. This..," said Kanchan Gupta, "is important today". “Where is the sense of tolerance in imperative for change? For dissent, question, interrogation, etc space is needed. When you do not allow but only your definition change, it becomes unfair," noted Pavan Verma.