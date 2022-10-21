NBF Conclave: Raghav Chadha Backs ‘opinion’ In Media But Advises Against ‘indoctrination’

Every news media can have its individual opinion but it should not transform into indoctrination, said Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha at the NBF National Conclave that is taking place in Delhi today, October 21. He also recalled how AAP was blacked out after the India Against Corruption Movement (IAC) and shared about his experience with the media.

“The cause of India Against Corruption (IAC) resonated with the people, hence it was covered in the media. But after that, we were blacked out, said Raghav Chadha, Member of Parliament and AAP National Spokesperson & National Executive member.

Media can influence the minds of billions

Media contributed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has the capacity to influence billions, stated Chadha. “TV media is here to stay, it is one form that has the potential to influence the minds of a significant part of the population. During COVID, it played a constructive role,” he further said and suggested that democracy’s fourth estate must avoid sensationalism. “It is incumbent upon the media today to put forward sense and not sensationalism. Media should course correct.”



The Rajya Sabha MP recollected the situation during the 2015 elections and said, “In the 2015 elections, AAP faced a media blackout. We won through sheer hard work and grassroot support,” and on a personal level, the AAP leader said that his relationship with the media has been a mixed bag. “My relationship with the media over the last one decade of my being in public life is a mix of both kuch khatta, kuch meetha,” he said.

'Media should not become a carrier of the government line'

Suggesting that the media should not promote the government's viewpoint, Raghav Chadha averred that in the media too, there are outlets on both sides of the spectrum - Left wing and right wing, however, the problem begins when the attempt is made to convince people into a particular ideological framework. “There is media that is tilted towards the right and there is a section of the media that is tilted towards the left - essentially showcases rather than putting out facts, events and news. Opinions are being put forward, having opinions is also not a bad thing. Every newsroom can have an opinion. But when that opinion transforms into indoctrination, that is where the problem begins.”

Chadha further stated that rather than always taking an antagonistic approach against the opposition, Media should keep a watch on the government. “'Media should not just be a carrier of the government line. Rather than being a bloodhound for the Opposition, it should be a watchdog of the government,” the AAP leader said.

The RS MP said that a section of media in the current times is engaged in indoctrinating the people and creating narratives. “When agenda is driven, when propaganda is unleashed with the intent of indoctrinating people or manufacturing opinion at the mass level, that is where the problem begins and that is what a section of media is practising today,” he expressed.

Image: Republic World