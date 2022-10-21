NBF Conclave: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Asserts Nobody Can 'pressure Modi's India'

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that nobody can "pressure Modi's India." He made the remarks in reply to a question about Western media's response to issues like importing oil from Russia.

In his address at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Puri said that India will become the third-largest economy in the world by 2030, underscoring that he has "no doubt" about it. He stated that the kind of economic buzz that he has witnessed in India is not present anywhere in the world.

"I told a young colleague who is a member of the foreign service who's now working in my ministry and he said we are likely to come under pressure. I told him young man pressure is something, unless you are doing weight training its only that can be felt in the mind but if your mind is wired not to feel the pressure. I don't think there is anyone who can pressure Modi's India," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

In response to the question regarding the duration of the Russia-Ukraine war, Puri said that the question needs to be addressed to his colleague, the President of the two nations or the countries that are helping them. In response to a question regarding Western media's reporting about India becoming the fifth largest economy, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "The issue is British interaction with us was only 190 years out of a total history of 7000 years. So, if we reclaim what is legitimately ours and shed aside the colonial mindset that's something that should be celebrated. But, these people are not accepting that."

"India will be the third-largest economy in the world by 2030. I have no doubt about that. I don't see this kind of economic buzz that I see in India anywhere in the world," Hardeep Puri asserted.

India's stance on purchasing Russian oil

Notably, India has maintained a neutral stance regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and called on both nations to choose the path of diplomacy. It is pertinent to note that India has continued to buy oil from Russia dismissing calls from Western nations, including European Union and the US, where authorities have chosen to reduce dependency on Russian imports.

Earlier in August, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar while interacting with the Indian community responded assertively about India importing oil from Russia as the war in Ukraine continues for over six months. Jaishankar in his statement said, “We've been very honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of $2,000, these aren't people who can afford higher energy prices. My moral duty is to ensure the best deal."

