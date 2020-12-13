NBF 'deeply Disturbed' Over Republic TV CEO's Arrest, Issues Statement

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Sunday said that it was 'deeply disturbed' by the arrest of Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani calling the law and order situation in Maharashtra 'highly alarming'. Issuing an official statement the body, which is the largest membership-driven organization upholding the freedom of press urged the Centre to immediately step into the matter and prevent the selective harassment of media professionals.

“The early morning arrest of Vikas Khanchandani, the chief executive of Republic TV, is highly alarming for the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The series of arrests of senior executives of Republic TV on the pretext of investigations into one or other raises serious questions on liberty of an individual. We urge the State Government of Maharashtra to ensure law of land is followed in letter and spirit,” said R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of News Broadcasters Federation. “I’m at loss of words at the arrest of Vikas, it really pains and worries a lot of media professionals like us, what’s the end to this ? This can’t continue for long,” said Shankar Bala, Vice President of NBF, and CEO, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.

Demanding an independent neutral national agency to investigate into the allegations labelled against media professionals, the body said, "NBF herein reiterates and urges the Government of India to immediately set-up and independent neutral national agency to investigate into any allegations of professional misconduct by journalists, executives, and owners of media company, in order to prevent selective harassment by the State Authority and to ensure the Freedom of Press."

NBF counts Dighvijay, DY365 News, First India Rajasthan, Gulistan News, IBC24, India News, JK 24X7, Living India News, News Live, News Nation, NewsX, North East Live, Odisha TV, Prag News, MH One News, PuthiyaThalaimurai TV, Republic Bharat, Republic TV, Newsfirst Kannada, S Newz, TV5, and TwentyFour News among its members.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. The Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of the Republic CEO after his arrest. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order.

