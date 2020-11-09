NBF Members Throw Weight Behind Arnab Goswami, Lambast 'witch-hunt At Topmost Level'

On Monday, OTV, Prag News, Dighvijay TV and News Live- members of the News Broadcaster Federation condemned the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Speaking to Republic TV, Prag News CMD Sanjeev Narayan affirmed that the people of the Northeast will never accept what is happening to Arnab. According to him, Arnab would not compromise in any manner.

Prag News CMD Sanjeev Narayan remarked, "Arnab has represented the Northeast. People look up to him. The atrocities that are happening to him will never be accepted here. How can anyone imagine that a person like Arnab is sent to this jail where the authorities are scared to even keep gangsters. The Maharashtra government is trying to scare him."

"If the government thinks that sending Arnab to jail and scaring him is going to result in him withdrawing everything, then it is living in a fool's paradise. I know Arnab closely. People from the Northeast are warriors," he added.

Weighing in on Arnab's ordeal, OTV Operating Officer Litisha Mangat said, "There is a new case after a new case. We are going through a similar situation. Our CFO was arrested at 7 am in the morning without any notice. Whenever Arnab was being summoned, he was cooperating. I don't think there is a need for this kind of behaviour by the government and the police. It is a sad state of affairs."

'Height of political vendetta'

Even Dighvijay TV's Suresh MR extended solidarity with Arnab Goswami. Similarly, News Live' Zarir Hussain alleged that this was a witch-hunt at the topmost level. He expressed shock at Arnab being treated as if he is a terrorist. Meanwhile, senior journalist Bhau Torsekar lamented that British-era laws are being used even today. He highlighted that there was no legal remedy against the mala fide behaviour of law enforcement agencies.

Zarir Hussain of News Live opined, "This is the height of political vendetta and witch-hunt at the topmost level. The way in which he has been treated as if he is a terrorist- just shoved on into the van, pulled with the socks on- is this the way to treat a journalist. He is the Editor-in-Chief of a mainstream TV channel in the country."

"Despite the passage of 70 years since we achieved Independence, British-era laws are in force and being implemented. If a 1922 law is being used, what kind of freedom is? No one can do anything if the law enforcement agencies behave in a mala fide manner," senior journalist Bhau Torsekar argued.

