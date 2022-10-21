NBF National Conclave: Arnab Highlights Historic Reach As Thrilling Conclave Concludes

Quick links:
The NBF members are on stage at the conclusion of the inaugural News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave., as Arnab highlights its historic reach.
At NBF National Conclave, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Is nationalism a dirty word? Why should the idea of a sovereign India become an anathema? If PM Modi is restoring the glory of Mahakal, of Kashi Vishwanath, of Ayodhya, what's to criticise?"
"How much my PM has been victimized. As a Gujarat CM, he was subjected to 12 hours of investigation by the SIT. He was exonerated, but has emerged from it with flying colours," Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Republic at NBF National Conclave.
Bharatiya Janata Party and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks at News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave.
"Anybody who says that there is no press freedom in this country, please look at newspapers and prime-time TV. If supporting India means being compliant with the government, then it is wrong," former diplomat Pavan Verma said.
At NBF National Conclave, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asked, "Why the road in Lutyens Delhi should have been named after Aurangzeb? Why do we still have a railway station in town named after Bakhtiyar?"
"I think we should give up our obsession with the West and enforce our own identity. It is a process," former diplomat Pavan Verma said at the NBF National Conclave.
Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that India is set for bigger things. "We have to create stories around new India. We have to craft stories around the Indian economy," he said.
National secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Atul Kumar Anjan stated that the Parliament sessions are reduced and there is no debate on important issues.
"Is this a democracy? Freedom is in peril," Anjan said.
Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari, speaking at the NBF National Conclave, said "I feel Lutyens media is a term used to distract people. Because you don't want to acknowledge issues during a crisis."
"In the late 80s, the entire Lutyens media was against BJP. But we formed the government. They were the same for Modi ji. They should be asked what their magic power is that whatever they gauge is wrong," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.
At NBF National Conclave, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Lutyens media claimed that Modi Ji will never come to power, but we formed the government. After we won a clean majority -- Sunday Guardian of London had said that the day should be termed as the day the British finally left India."
''Infodemic' was coined during the pandemic to represent the way fake news is spread to hurt the nation. Because of false information and fabricated news, people have lost their lives as well," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur at NBF National Conclave.
At the NBF National Conclave in the national capital, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "For any country, media is a platform where there's an attempt to send the right story to the right place. And NBF has tried to do this. I congratulate you for gathering on one platform and trying to strenghthen democracy."
Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks at NBF National Conclave.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Opposition role or communication has become difficult. Pawan Kalyan wanted to visit a place for a programme when he landed, they restricted him, and then attacked him. He was harassed. Parties aren't able to perform, media are unable to write."
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the opposition and media have to work together against the alleged corruption of the government. He also claimed that the media is not giving enough space to opposition parties.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at NBF National Conclave.
Speaking about why he feels Jammu and Kashmir has been on the 'receiving end' of federalism, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, "This country can only grow if the federal structure is strengthened."
"I think if stories hold water, are compelling from states, even national media can not afford to ignore. Even if it forgets, social media will carry the stories in parallel," Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra.
In a panel discussion on the topic of 'Future of News: Federalism & Free Press', K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the state he comes from a state where channels are run by political parties with an agenda.
YS Sharmila, the president of YSR Telangana Party, said that she floated her own party to bring back her father's reign. "Any startup will have challenges. As a woman, I have a little more," she said.
At the NBF National Conclave in the capital, YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is the biggest scam of India in recent history. Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been siphoned off, she said.
YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila said that the BRS doesn't have face-to-answer scam questions. "They don't answer because the media doesn't question," she added.
"I did padayatra because Telangana CM has been saying under his rule the people of Telangana have been living in bliss. I challenged him, if he can walk with me one day, I will show him their problems," Sharmila said.
YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila, speaking at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave in Delhi, said that her future is in Telangana.
"I've grown up in Telangana, studied in Hyderabad. Got married in Hyderabad. If there's any place I call home, it's Telangana. My past is there, my future is there," she said.