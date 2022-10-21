Last Updated:

NBF National Conclave: Arnab Highlights Historic Reach As Thrilling Conclave Concludes

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF)- the largest and most democratic industry body of top pan India television news organizations and digital publishers, will host the biggest and most anticipated news event - NBF National Conclave today. The first edition of this event will focus on the theme 'Future of News' and examine the opportunity and challenges associated with the present media landscape.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
NBF
pointer
19:44 IST, October 21st 2022
NBF members are on stage at NBF Conclave as Arnab highlights its historic reach

The NBF members are on stage at the conclusion of the inaugural News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave., as Arnab highlights its historic reach.

 

pointer
19:29 IST, October 21st 2022
If people aren't giving votes to opposition then shall we ask others to vote for them? asks RS Prasad

 

pointer
19:09 IST, October 21st 2022
'Is nationalism a dirty word?' asks former Union Min RS Prasad

At NBF National Conclave, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Is nationalism a dirty word? Why should the idea of a sovereign India become an anathema? If PM Modi is restoring the glory of Mahakal, of Kashi Vishwanath, of Ayodhya, what's to criticise?"

 

pointer
19:07 IST, October 21st 2022
At NBF Conclave, RS Prasad says PM was 'victimised'

"How much my PM has been victimized. As a Gujarat CM, he was subjected to 12 hours of investigation by the SIT. He was exonerated, but has emerged from it with flying colours," Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Republic at NBF National Conclave.

 

pointer
19:02 IST, October 21st 2022
When Vajpayee ji became PM for 13 days, how he was caricatured: Ex-Union Min RS Prasad

 

pointer
18:57 IST, October 21st 2022
BJP MP & Ex- Union Min Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks at NBF Conclave

Bharatiya Janata Party and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks at News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave.

 

pointer
18:41 IST, October 21st 2022
Anybody who says there is no press freedom, please look at newspapers and prime-time TV: Pavan Verma

"Anybody who says that there is no press freedom in this country, please look at newspapers and prime-time TV. If supporting India means being compliant with the government, then it is wrong," former diplomat Pavan Verma said.

pointer
18:27 IST, October 21st 2022
Why road in Lutyens Delhi should have been named after Aurangzeb? asks Kanchan Gupta

At NBF National Conclave, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asked, "Why the road in Lutyens Delhi should have been named after Aurangzeb? Why do we still have a railway station in town named after Bakhtiyar?"

 

pointer
18:18 IST, October 21st 2022
We should give up obsession with West and enforce our own identity: Former diplomat Pavan Verma

"I think we should give up our obsession with the West and enforce our own identity. It is a process," former diplomat Pavan Verma said at the NBF National Conclave.

 

pointer
18:14 IST, October 21st 2022
India is set for bigger things, says government advisor Kanchan Gupta

Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that India is set for bigger things. "We have to create stories around new India. We have to craft stories around the Indian economy," he said.
 

pointer
18:09 IST, October 21st 2022
Watch panel discussion on 'The Indian Narrative'

Watch a panel discussion on 'Future of News- the Indian Narrative'.

 

pointer
17:59 IST, October 21st 2022
Parliament sessions are reducing, there is no debate on important issues: CPI leader Atul Anjan

National secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Atul Kumar Anjan stated that the Parliament sessions are reduced and there is no debate on important issues.

"Is this a democracy? Freedom is in peril," Anjan said.

pointer
17:54 IST, October 21st 2022
'I feel Lutyens media is term used to distract people,' says SP's Ghanshyam Tiwari

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari, speaking at the NBF National Conclave, said "I feel Lutyens media is a term used to distract people. Because you don't want to acknowledge issues during a crisis."

 

pointer
17:43 IST, October 21st 2022
Entire Lutyens media was against BJP: BJP

"In the late 80s, the entire Lutyens media was against BJP. But we formed the government. They were the same for Modi ji. They should be asked what their magic power is that whatever they gauge is wrong," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

 

pointer
17:39 IST, October 21st 2022
Lutyens media claimed Modi ji will never come to power, but we formed govt: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

At NBF National Conclave, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Lutyens media claimed that Modi Ji will never come to power, but we formed the government. After we won a clean majority -- Sunday Guardian of London had said that the day should be termed as the day the British finally left India."

pointer
17:32 IST, October 21st 2022
Watch panel discussion on 'News Beyond Lutyens'

Watch a panel discussion on 'News Beyond Lutyens' at India's biggest media event.

 

pointer
17:27 IST, October 21st 2022
Because of false information & fabricated news, people have lost their lives: Anurag Thakur

''Infodemic' was coined during the pandemic to represent the way fake news is spread to hurt the nation. Because of false information and fabricated news, people have lost their lives as well," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur at NBF National Conclave.

pointer
17:24 IST, October 21st 2022
Media is platform where there's an attempt to send right story to right place: Anurag Thakur

At the NBF National Conclave in the national capital, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "For any country, media is a platform where there's an attempt to send the right story to the right place. And NBF has tried to do this. I congratulate you for gathering on one platform and trying to strenghthen democracy." 

pointer
17:17 IST, October 21st 2022
Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks at NBF National Conclave

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks at NBF National Conclave.

 

pointer
17:14 IST, October 21st 2022
Parties aren't able to perform, media are unable to write: TDP chief on Pawan Kalyan row

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Opposition role or communication has become difficult. Pawan Kalyan wanted to visit a place for a programme when he landed, they restricted him, and then attacked him. He was harassed. Parties aren't able to perform, media are unable to write."

 

pointer
17:11 IST, October 21st 2022
Media & Opposition has to work together, asserts N Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the opposition and media have to work together against the alleged corruption of the government. He also claimed that the media is not giving enough space to opposition parties.

 

pointer
17:05 IST, October 21st 2022
Ex-Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at NBF National Conclave

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at NBF National Conclave.

 

pointer
17:01 IST, October 21st 2022
Country can only grow if federal structure is strengthened, says NC

Speaking about why he feels Jammu and Kashmir has been on the 'receiving end' of federalism, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, "This country can only grow if the federal structure is strengthened."

 

pointer
16:57 IST, October 21st 2022
If stories hold water even national media can not afford to ignore: BJD MP

"I think if stories hold water, are compelling from states, even national media can not afford to ignore. Even if it forgets, social media will carry the stories in parallel," Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra.

 

pointer
16:52 IST, October 21st 2022
In Tamil Nadu, some channels are run by political parties: TN BJP chief Annamalai

In a panel discussion on the topic of 'Future of News: Federalism & Free Press', K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the state he comes from a state where channels are run by political parties with an agenda.

 

pointer
16:38 IST, October 21st 2022
Floated my own party to bring back my father's reign: YSR TP chief

YS Sharmila, the president of YSR Telangana Party, said that she floated her own party to bring back her father's reign. "Any startup will have challenges. As a woman, I have a little more," she said.

 

pointer
16:32 IST, October 21st 2022
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is biggest scam, says YS Sharmila

At the NBF National Conclave in the capital, YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is the biggest scam of India in recent history. Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been siphoned off, she said.
 

 

pointer
16:32 IST, October 21st 2022
BRS doesn't have face to answer scam questions: YS Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila said that the BRS doesn't have face-to-answer scam questions. "They don't answer because the media doesn't question," she added.

 

pointer
16:22 IST, October 21st 2022
YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR, throws him a challenge

"I did padayatra because Telangana CM has been saying under his rule the people of Telangana have been living in bliss. I challenged him, if he can walk with me one day, I will show him their problems," Sharmila said.

 

pointer
16:19 IST, October 21st 2022
'My past is there, my future is there': YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on her Telangana politics plan

YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila, speaking at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave in Delhi, said that her future is in Telangana. 

"I've grown up in Telangana, studied in Hyderabad. Got married in Hyderabad. If there's any place I call home, it's Telangana. My past is there, my future is there," she said.

COMMENT