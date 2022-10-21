Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami kicked off the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave on Friday, October 21, in New Delhi. In his inaugural speech, Arnab shared his insights on the NBF and the idea behind the formation of the Nation's biggest news federation.

He said, "We have felt in this country there is a crying need of balancing the media narrative. There has been a lack of balance in the representation of media in this country. India speaks many languages and has tremendous diversity and for centuries, publishers and broadcasters in several languages have been working tirelessly in different parts of the country to convey the news to respective audiences. But they have not got enough representation at the national level."

'NBF represents federal spirit of the country': Arnab Goswami

"About three years back, we decided to balance the narrative and create a federation which truly gives a voice to those who are working in media and who will further become the voice of the people. In a bid to give voice to all the news organisations and various channels in the country, we created an association. But we didn't call it an association as it means a trade body as we see ourselves as a representation of the diversity of the country and deliberately called it a Federation. NBF represents the federal spirit of the country," he added.

Speaking about running the NBF, Republic's Editor-in-Chief said "It is more complicated than coalition governments but stable than most of the coalition governments in the country because everyone comes together with a common purpose".

Arnab Goswami concluded his speech by expressing his pleasure on this being the first time that any news organisation has hosted a national conclave at this scale. "All the people who have gathered here are those who believe in the news as news is the fundamental instrument of the democratic change in our country. We are here to strengthen the news and strengthen the country's democracy. A big thank you to each and everyone who is part of this conclave and NBF".

(Image: Republic World)