NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Defends Terrorism; Says 'Rajouri Attack Result Of Hatred...'

National Congress (NC) President Farooq Abdullah in his latest statement defended terrorism, saying that the Rajouri attack 'resulted from hatred and because of the Hindu-Muslim divide'.

“A lot is happening in the nation, innocents are being killed. There is a major Hindu-Muslim divide. The Home Ministry needs to find a way out,” the NC President Abdullah said.

Furthermore, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti didn't condemn back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu but instead spoke about the Hindu-Muslim divide. “Muslims get killed here every day but when our Hindu brethren get killed, a particular party exploits these incidents to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred across the country for its benefit,” she said.

Rajouri Attack

Four civilians were killed after gunmen barged into the houses of a particular hindu community in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Sunday. The terror attacks took place on January 1 night. According to authorities, two armed terrorists broke into three residences and began shooting randomly. A massive search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

The attacks left four people dead in the Rajouri district. An injured civilian passed away in hospital.

Doctors at the Government Medical College in Rajouri reported that some victims are receiving medical attention. Several of the seriously injured persons were sent to Jammu, reported PTI.

Following the deaths of two civilians outside an Army camp on December 16, this is the second instance of civilians being killed in Rajouri district in the last two weeks.

According to PTI, the headman of Dangri village criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration, calling the incident a serious security breach. According to the headman, there was a feeling of menace and searches were conducted in some areas of the district.

The attack has caused fear in the neighbourhood. A strike was called for on Monday, January 2, following the incident which has prompted several organisations to urge for immediate action. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also supported the bandh call.

