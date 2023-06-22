NC Soft On 370 Abrogation Ahead Of All Party Meet, Says It Is For ‘greater Cause'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has taken a soft approach to the abrogation of Article 370, 35A along with other issues of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the “United Opposition” meeting in Patna tomorrow (June 23). National Conference Provincial Secretary Shiekh Bashir told Republic TV that the meeting in Patna is for the ‘greater’ cause of defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.

“The meeting in Patna of the opposition parties is for united opposition against Bharatiya Janta Party, though local issues will come up to, but the main issue remains the strategy to defeat BJP and later other issues will come up. In India, every state has their own issues as we have a federal structure but post-2014, the change has come that they tried to implement the Gujarat model and many decisions have been taken unilaterally including Abrogation of 370 and 35A, even demonetisation,” Shiekh Bashir said.

Mehboobs Mufti, Farooq Abdullah to attend 'United Opposition' meeting in Patna

Blaming Union Government, Bashir said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country have always remained silent on the issues. There is widespread mistrust among minorities regarding mob lynching and other issues that need to be addressed.

The statement comes days after Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President and former JK CM Omar Abdullah said that no national parties, except TMC, DMK and left parties, stood with us on the issues of Jammu and Kashmir. “Mehbooba Mufti and our President Farooq Abdullah are going to take part in the meeting in Patna and the formula will be contesting elections unitedly against the BJP as all secular forces have to come together,” Bashir added.

Speaking on the face of the opposition’s alliance, Sheikh Bashir said that it is time to elect the opposition’s alliance face as we have seen several faces coming with time, be it Rajiv Gandhi or P. V. Narasimha Rao.

BJP says 'J&K National Conference party has always misled people'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that statement by NC’s Provincial Secretary of dropping core issues of 370 and 35A shows the fear of BJP as they have always misled people. “In the days to come, BJP will emerge as a major force. People have started to realise the benefits of Pro- people policies of the BJP. People will soon start neglecting all opposition political parties,” he added.