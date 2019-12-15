NC Terms Farooq Abdullah’s PSA As PSA On Mainstream Ideology, Urges For Dialogue

National Conference on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir. Terming the detention of National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah unlawful, the party’s provincial president Devender Rana said, “We have always believed in Democracy, Sheikh Abdullah rejected two-nation theory to accept India and held the tricolour high. This PSA is a challenge to the nationalist character of Farooq Abdullah.”

'Political detentions are creating political vacuum'

Rana called PSA against Farooq as PSA on the entire mainstream political ideology of Jammu and Kashmir. “Atal Behari Vajpayee as leader of the Indian delegation in the UN himself described Dr Abdullah as a towering patriot. Mainstream political detentions are creating a political vacuum which is not in the interest of India or people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. Seeking release of all mainstream political leaders, provincial president Devender Singh Rana along with other senior party leaders of the Jammu province urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, win over their hearts and minds and initiate a dialogue with them for a meaningful and genuine democratic process in order to fill the political vacuum.

'Biggest setback to democratic polity'

Rana said PSA on a five-time former Chief Minister and Union Minister is sad and unfortunate, especially in view of his immense contribution towards nation building and sustaining peace, amity, harmony, democracy, progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir during most testing times. “Extension in the detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah is the biggest setback to democratic polity apart from undermining the contribution of a towering leader who stood tall in most turbulent situations. Dr Abdullah is representing the democratic ethos and its values sustained by National Conference over decades by weathering storms during turbulent situations,” he added.

'All detained mainstream political leaders should be released'

When asked on policy matters, Rana said, “After the release of leadership, we will take a call on our stand after the abrogation of 370. Any policy decision like participation in elections will only be taken when leaders will be released.” Pressing upon the need to initiate dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said, “There is news that new leadership is being installed, it can only happen through people. We want that all detained mainstream political leaders should be released.”

