NCB Arrests Arif Bhujwala At Raigarh; Allegedly An Aide Of Dawood's Brother Anees Ibrahim

The crackdown on the D-Gang continues as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim's aide Arif Bhujwala from Raigarh, after launching a manhunt. This comes a days after the arrest of another Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan. The NCB launched a manhunt for Arif, sending lookout notices to all airports and ports after Bhujwala managed to flee during a raid in Dongri. Arif and Chinku are known to be directly associated with the drug network run from the middle east by Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees.

In the last 5 years, it has now been estimated that Arif has managed to accrue assets worth Rs 100 crore from the drug network alone and also keeps travelling to Dubai. NCB will bring Arif Bhujwala to Mumbai and carry on the interrogation further.

NCB Raids Factory Run By Dawood's Aide In Mumbai

In one of the biggest crackdowns on drug mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday busted a 'drug factory' in South Mumbai, allegedly owned by gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chinku Pathan. Drugs worth crores, cash, and firearms have allegedly been recovered from the factory located in Dongri, which was once the stronghold of Dawood, and his associates. As per reports, the gangster's aide continues to carry out illegal activities from the place.

On the basis of reliable intel, NCB officials raided the premises of Pathan on Wednesday. Pathan, who has now been arrested, reportedly runs several kitchen laboratories where MD is synthesized with the help of experts. He then allegedly circulates the manufactured products among his chain of drug peddlers who take them to the streets of Mumbai and other places.

