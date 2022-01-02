NCB Arrests Two Women In Connection With Drug Trafficking In Goa On New Year's Eve

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids on new years eve in Goa and arrested two in connection with drugs trafficking. Both the accused arrested in the case are women and are under arrest on Sunday. They were produced before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody Judicial for 14 days, NCB said.

The basic details of the accused have been verified by the NCB officials and they will be intercepted soon in the related matter, the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede apprised in a statement.

NCB arrests 2 people in connection with drug trafficking in Goa

In a press statement, it was told that the NCB Goa Sub Zone/Mumbai Zone had intercepted two lady drug traffickers on December 31, 2021, from Siolim Wadi, Bardez, Goa. The officials also made seized narcotics contraband, including MDMA, and other illicit drugs from their possession.

The officials were also successful in making seizures of 1.030 kgs of Marijuana, 49 tablets (Commercial quantity), 25 gms of Amphetamine,2.2 gms of Cocaine, 1 gms of MDMA powder along with one vehicle/Scooter.

As per the NCB’s statement, in the initial investigation, it has been revealed that a Goan woman was supplying MDMA and drugs on behalf of another Nigerian woman, who has been accused of operating a drug syndicate in Goa. The syndicate was active in supplying various drugs to the consumers on the eve of New Year in North Goa. Other members of the drug syndicate including some foreign nationals have been identified by the NCB officials and efforts are being made to apprehend them as soon as possible.

On New Year's Eve, three Nigerian nationals were also nabbed in Mumbai for allegedly possessing various drugs valued over Rs 3 crore, police claimed. The offender was apprehended on Friday by a Mumbai police patrolling team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), according to an officer. According to the police officer, the ANC's Bandra section had seized cocaine, mephedrone, and MDMA worth Rs 3.18 crore from the trio. The seized drugs were transported to the city to be sold at New Year's festivities, according to the official.

Image: PTI/ ANI