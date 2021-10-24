NCB Backs Sameer Wankhede, Dismisses Bribery Allegations In Aryan Khan Drug Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) released a statement on Sunday firmly rejecting allegations that its private detective demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan.

In a sensational development to the Aryan Khan case, independent witness Prabhakar Sail - who claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi - alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter.

NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede denied Prabhakar's allegations and submitted his affidavit to his Director-General for further investigation.

"There are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr. Prabhakar. Our Zonal Director, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit (by Prabhakar) relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to DG, NCB for further necessary action," the statement by NCB officer Mutha Ashok Jain read.

Witness levels extortion allegations against NCB detective

In an affidavit, Prabhakar Sail had alleged that KP Gosavi spoke to Sam on the phone and asked him to demand "Rs 25 crores (from SRK) and later settle at 18 crores because they have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede." Gosavi is the same detective whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following the latter's arrest.

Here's the NCB statement rejecting the claims

The Head of Northern Range (NCB) has also written an email to DG NCB SN Pradhan and attached a request copy to initiate a vigilance inquiry into the contents of Prabhakar's affidavit. DDG NR and vigilance head Gyaneshwar Singh are likely to look into the witnesses' allegations.

Shiv Sena reacts to witness' claims in Aryan Khan case

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to react to the "shocking" allegations of payoffs by NCB detective in the Aryan Khan case. Raut also tweeted a 12-second video that showed KP Gosavi and Aryan Khan sitting inside the NCB office, wherein Gosavi is holding a phone into which Aryan is speaking. The Sena leader asked the police to take cognizance of the matter.

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil

Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

The allegations from the witness come at a time when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra has levelled extortion allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede. Specifically, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has demanded a probe into the cases investigated by the officer so far. Wankhede however continues to deny the allegations and also threatened to take legal action against the leader.