NCB Busts Major Drug Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship; Seizes Cocaine, Hashish & More

In a major crackdown against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday busted a high profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa

Koushik Narayanan
Mumbai

In a major crackdown against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday has busted a high profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs.

As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party. They started their raid after the party allegedly began, as the ship reached mid-sea. Further, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. The accused revelers will be brought to Mumbai on Sunday, sources added. 

NCB's high-profile drug bust mid sea: Here's how it happened

As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involving celebrities was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Touted to be the biggest mid-sea drug bust, sources informed that NCB officers led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. Sources informed that at least 10 persons were detained by the NCB in the crackdown on the high-profile party while drugs including Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA and more were seized. 

