NCB Busts Racket Involved In Global Drug Money Laundering; Three Persons Arrested

In a bid to check money laundering cases, NCB conducted investigations and busted an International syndicate allegedly involved in the racket.

According to the preliminary inputs, three Nigerians have been arrested along with the identification of one American. Two Indians involved in the conspiracy have also been recognized. Out of these, one of them is lodged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rakesh Asthana, deputed a dedicated team for inquiry after inputs were received an international syndicate involved in drugs and money laundering activities. As per inputs, raids were conducted and three Nigerian nationals were arrested with a sizeable quantity of drugs, including 255 grams of Cocaine, 350 grams of Heroin and 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

Those arrested were subjected to interrogation and forensic examination of their technical gadgets were undertaken.

As per the notification, the arrested Nigerian nationals are Butter Nnamani, Eze Naduka Bonaventure, and Kelvin Mansary.

The NCB stated that in various investigations earlier, many times the overstaying African nationals are found to have more than one passports or VISA documents.

Last year, around 100 Nigerian nationals and 31 Afghani nationals were arrested in various Drug trafficking cases by NCB. The high involvement of Nigerian nationals in Drug Trafficking has been a matter of concern for a long time. An inquiry was initiated after looking into the number of illegal activities been reported.

With the investigation by NCB, it has been revealed that the arrested African Nationals were found to be overstaying, entering without valid VISA and were violating the terms and conditions of the VISA document in India. They usually enter India on Tourist/ Business/ Medical/ Student/ VISA. Also, it is noted that a large number of African Nationals are overstaying in India and also violating the VISA conditions.