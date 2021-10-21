NCB Clears Air On Sameer Wankhede’s Maldives Visit; 'Didn't Apply Ex-India Leave To Dubai'

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau defended NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the chief investigating officer of the Mumbai Drug bust case, who is under the scanner after NCP leader Nawab Malik made dubious claims about his alleged connections with the BJP and people from the Bollywood industry, and his international trips to Dubai & Maldives.

NCB clears the air on Wankhede’s Dubai & Maldives visit, as claimed by Nawab Malik

Clearing the air on Sameer Wankhede’s claimed visit to Dubai and Maldives last year, the National Drug Control Bureau released a press note on Thursday and informed the press about his appointment and his visit to the Maldives.

The NCB DDG, Mutha Ashok Jain, said that the press note clearly informs about the date of appointment of Wankhede and his leave application to visit the Maldives last year, which was approved by the NCB officials. However, NCB officials didn’t recognise Wankhede’s visit to Dubai and denied claims of him visiting the country after being appointed as an NCB official.





The press note released by the NCB states that 'misinformation' was spread on social media regarding Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB. NCB’s statement specified two points-

The first point made was that Sameer Wankhede joined NCB on July 31, 2020 and that he has since not submitted a leave application to visit Dubai. The statement read, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS joined NCB on loan basis on 31.08.2020 and after this, he has not submitted any application for Ex-India leave to Dubai."

Another point made by NCB was that the bureau had approved Wankhede’s leave application to visit the Maldives with his family. "As per the approval of Competent Authority, the officer has availed Ex-lndia leave along with his family to the Maldives," the press statement read.

Nawab Malik questions Sameer Wankhede & his international visits

Earlier, Nawab Malik had accused the NCP Zonal Director of extortion and targeted his family members. In a video message, the NCP leader alleged deeper links between Wankhede and Bollywood. He alleged that during the COVID Pandemic, when most of the celebrities were in the Maldives, Wankhere's family was present there as well. He also questioned if the NCB officer was in Dubai.

"Attempts were made to implicate certain people in false cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. What were the officer and his family doing in Maldives and Dubai? This has to be clarified by Sameer Wankhede," the NCP spokesperson & Maharashtra minister said. "We demand that he clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik added.



"Was his family there in the Maldives when the entire film industry was in the Maldives? What was the reason behind them going there?" Nawab Malik asked.

To this, Sameer Wankhede told Republic Media Network that he had visited the Maldives with his own money.

Image: ANI