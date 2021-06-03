 NCB Crackdown In Sushant Singh Rajput Case Continues; Bodyguard Summoned For 2nd Day

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard for the second day in a row, in the drug case linked to the late actor’s death. His bodyguard had been questioned on Wednesday, and the interrogation is set to continue for another day in the 16/20 case. This amid the arrest of SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, and the questioning of his staff members ahead of the late actor's death anniversary on June 14.

NCB crackdown on Sushant's associates

The case had attracted eyeballs after the arrest of Pithani on May 26 Hyderabad. His custody ends on June 4 and will be produced by the magistrate again, as the custody ends.

The NCB had conducted the questioning of Sushant's cook Neeraj and domestic help Keshav for two days and their statements have been recorded. On Monday, the authorities had taken Neeraj to an undisclosed location. However, the officials had confirmed that he had not been arrested and that it was only a part of the questioning.

The NCB carried out another arrest, of drug peddler Haris Khan. While the arrest was over his alleged links with drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, said to connect to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, his association to the Sushant Singh Rajput case is also being investigated, NCB officials said.

The NCB had recorded over 200 witnesses in the investigation of the case, which have over 33 accused persons, as revealed in the the12,000-page charge sheet filed by the agency in March. This included the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and members of Sushant Singh Rajput's staff.