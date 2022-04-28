NCB D-G Pradhan On Shaheen Bagh Drug Haul: 'Enemy's Strategy To Destabilise India's Youth'

In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zone, seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, NCB chief SN Pradhan said that the Taliban government in Afghanistan could be the reason for the rapid rise in illegal trafficking in other countries. He also highlighted that it is the 'enemy's strategy' to destabilise Indian youth.

NCB head SN Pradhan told Republic, "As far as the Delhi zone is concerned, NCB has done its job. We are still on job to unveil the entire network. Its roots are very deep and this is part of an international syndicate and a racket where multiple agencies, including other nations, are involved. Recently, Afghanistan's Taliban government announced a ban on cultivation. But in anticipation of the ban, there seems to be a rise in exports and illegal trafficking outside. That is how we have been doing our homework."

"There is a very simple economy behind this drug trade and that simple economy is also a sinister economy. They feed the demanding side and there is supply pressure. We must realise that the stock has piled up in Afghanistan and there are tons of heroin that have to go somewhere. There is demand in the South Asia region, including in the Indian market. So they want to somehow push it," he added.

Further elaborating on the enemy's strategy to harm India, SN Pradhan said, "We must not forget that the enemies of India, which are across the border, want to destabilise this country. They want to affect the youth by making them hollow mentally and physically. It is also strategically designed against the Indian economy, which is prospering. That's why it can also be a part of the enemy's strategy to harm India. It is not just a commercial or illegal angle."

"It is not only NCB, but state police and other agencies also working to bust the drug networks. It is teamwork. NCB will not take sole credit as customs have done a great job. Gujarat Police also helped us and I would like to thank them for the input," he concluded.

International heroin trafficking network busted

The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was suspected to be channelled through a hawala network. The seized heroin was packed in the packaging of Flipkart. One Indian national has been charged in the case. During the ongoing investigations, it has been revealed that an Indo- Afghan syndicate based in Delhi/NCR or neighbouring states seems to be connected to the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing/adultering heroin locally.

These syndicates have been smuggling goods to India through maritime as well as land border routes wherein heroin was smuggled in alongside various legitimate goods. Heroin was later extracted from those goods by the Indian counterparts with the help of some Afghan nationals. The syndicate was found to be connected with drug traffickers of the entire north region including the states of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Further investigation is on.