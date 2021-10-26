NCB DDG Assures 'necessary Action' On Nawab Malik's Charge Of Fraud Within The Agency

Amid the bribery allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Mutha Ashok Jain in Mumbai on Tuesday spoke to reporters and assured that all necessary action will be taken to investigate the charges levelled against the officer including the letter sent by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

In the latest series of allegations, Nawab Malik has alleged that he has received a letter from an unnamed NCB official claiming that a number of people were being framed in false cases by the agency. The Minister had said that he will forward the letter to DG Narcotics with the request that it be included in the probe.

"I have seen the letter (of Nawab Malik). We will take the necessary action. One paper came to me on WhatsApp, we will take action," Mutha Ashok Jain said.

On Monday, Republic TV had reported that a three-member NCB team headed by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh will leave for Mumbai on October 26, to investigate the extortion allegations levelled against Wankhede. As per sources, the NCB team will record the statements of all persons concerned, including Sameer Wankhede as well as actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager who has been named in the complaint filed by independent witness Prabhakar Sail. The investigation body has assured that all professional charges will be probed in a fair and transparent manner.

FIR likely to be filed against Sameer Wankhede

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Government is mulling on filing an FIR against the NCB officer based on the extortion charges levelled by Sail. On Monday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil. After the meeting, Dilip Walse-Patil spoke to the reporters, revealing that the Maharashtra government was taking cognizance of Sail's complaint and had provided police protection to him.

He said, "I have seen the affidavit. He is afraid so he has approached the CP. I haven't met with Nawab Malik yet. I need to understand the situation and accordingly, we will take action."

On Sunday, Sail alleged that the NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he heard a ₹18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which ₹8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. The NCB has claimed that he has turned 'hostile' and attempts are being made to derail the Aryan Khan probe.