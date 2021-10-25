NCB DDG Condemns Personal Attacks Against Wankhede, Vows To Conduct Inquiry Based On Facts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DDG Gyaneshwar Singh spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday addressing the allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The NCB DDG condemned the personal attacks against the officer but assured that all professional allegations would be probed in a fair and transparent manner.

"Ceratin facts have been reported through social media by our independent witness. The report has been forwarded to this headquarters. DG NCB has taken cognizance and the inquiry will be conducted. It is not right to attack anyone personally, but all professional allegations will be probed," Gyaneshwar Singh told Republic TV.

The NCB DDG also elaborated on whether Wankhede with be withheld from investigating the Mumbai cruise drugs bust given the bribery allegations levelled against him. He said, "Today is the first day of enquiry. We will cross that bridge when it comes. But we will investigate each and every aspect, based on the truth and facts."

He also assured that despite the personal attacks and accusations against the anti-drug trafficking body, the NCB would continue to fight the menace. "I don't want to comment on any person. We are a professional organisation. We have 13 zones where we continue to fight the drug menace. During this, we do face attacks and reactions from cartels involved in this but, but we will continue to fight the menace in a professional manner," he stated.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Grave allegations have been levelled against Wankhede by an independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the Aryan Khan case. On Sunday, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he heard a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi.

In reaction to this, both NCB and Wankhede have filed affidavits before the Mumbai Sessions Court alleging that there was an attempt to 'derail the investigation.' In his application, Wankhede has said that he was being targetted 'personally by a known political figure' alleging that Sameer Khan, a relative of their political honcho had been arrested in a drugs case under the NDPS Act.

"From that time, there is a series of personal vendetta/vengeance targetted at me and my family members who are victims of such defamatory attacks and false, frivolous and vexatious allegations," the affidavit read.