NCB DDG In Delhi With Drugs Bust Case Documents, Mumbai Unit To Prepare List Of Witnesses

In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DDG (Operations) Sanjay Singh on Sunday evening left for Delhi from Mumbai with the documents procured from the Mumbai Zonal unit to the SIT team. Sanjay Singh will now study the case with the new SIT formed to investigate the Cordelia Cruise case. Meanwhile, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh will be in Mumbai to investigate the extortion charges placed against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He will be heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) to investigate the matter. The team will remain in Mumbai till November 12 and record statements related to the case.

According to information received by Republic TV, NCB DDG Sanjay Singh left for Delhi to investigate the cruise drug case. Singh left for Delhi with documents and other things related to Aryan Khan, Sameer Khan and Armaan Kohli case, which were handed over by the Mumbai Zonal unit to SIT team. Sanjay Singh will now study the case thoroughly, meanwhile, the NCB SIT team will remain in Mumbai to record statements related to the case.

In the other development, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh has now asked NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit to prepare a list of witnesses of six cases. NCB officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad is currently being questioned by the SIT team. He has been in questioning for the past two days. The team headed by Gyaneshwar Singh will question independent witness Prabhakar Sail, over his allegations that private detective Kiran Gosavi made a deal with Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for the release of Aryan Khan in exchange for money.

In an affidavit filed last month, Prabhakar Sail had alleged that Gosavi had demanded Rs. 25 crore to prevent Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case, of which Rs. 8 crore was to be paid to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Sail had claimed that Dadlani and Gosavi, along with one Sam D’Souza, met on October 3 at Lower Parel, after Aryan was detained during the NCB raid on Cordelia cruise.

Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT's summons

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan skipped summons of the NCB SIT on Sunday citing 'slight fever' as the reason, said NCB official as per ANI reports. After taking over the investigation into the Cordelia Cruise case, the team of Delhi NCB SIT had summoned Aryan Khan for questioning. Sources had informed that the Delhi NCB SIT had asked SRK's son to appear before the agency for questioning before 6 pm on Sunday. However, the agency confirmed that Aryan Khan could not come in for questioning due to a 'slight fever.'

NCB SIT takes over Mumbai drugs bust case

The Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa. Following their brief custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail from October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla Women's Jail. After 26 days in jail, the Bombay HC on October 28 allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in NCB's cruise drug bust case.

Against the backdrop of the politics surrounding NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and the personal and political allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra's ruling party NCP, a central team decided to take over the investigation into the Aryan Khan case and 5 other cases being investigated by the team. The development came after a petition was filed by Wankhede before the Bombay High Court stating that the Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan cases should be probed by the central team. As per the NCB, these five cases have nationwide and international connections, and for close coordination with other agencies, the Central Zone team headed by SK Singh will probe them. Apart from taking over investigation in the 6 cases, NCB officials from Delhi are also probing allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

