NCB DDG Meets Mumbai Commissioner; Discusses Aryan Khan Case & Sameer Wankhede: Sources

In a significant development, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh has met with Mumbai Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Tuesday, as per sources. The discussion was related to the high-profile Mumbai cruise drug bust and Sameer Wankhede's allegations. He also discussed Wankhede's allegations that he was being spied upon and the CCTV footages demanded by Mumbai police in the case. The 15-member central NCB team has taken over six high-profile cases headed by NCB Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede.

NCB meets Mumbai CP

As per sources, Nagrale has assured full support to an ongoing probe by the NCB Vigilance team on the drug bust and other cases. Recently, the SIT team visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held on October 2. As per sources, the 15-member SIT team headed by Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on Saturday, accompanied by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials. The team the CCTV cameras installed on the ship and recorded statements of 4-5 witnesses.

Moreover, the documents and other items seized in the case has been handed over to SIT team in Mumbai. The vigilance team too has visited the crime spots in Mumbai related to the Cruise drug case. NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh - who heads the vigilance team has arrived in Mumbai on Monday.

Amid the barrage of allegations against Wankhede, a central NCB team - headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh - has taken over Wankhede's six high-profile cases on Friday. The cases include Mumbai cruise drug bust, Sameer Khan's drug probe, cases regarding Armaan Kohli, Iqbal Kaskar, Kashmir drug case, and one other such case. With Sameer Wankhede still heading the NCB Mumbai unit, the SIT will probe the case along with the assistance of the officers of the Mumbai Unit.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.